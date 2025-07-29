Utah Jazz Linked to Four-Team NBA Trade Idea With Warriors, Kings
While the bulk of the Utah Jazz's offseason for this summer has seemingly wrapped up, there's still a few teams around the league with a few items left on their to-do list before the 2025-26 season rolls around.
Among those storylines still to be ironed out this summer is none other than the Golden State Warriors' saga with Jonathan Kuminga, one of this year's more appealing restricted free agents who still sits on the market nearly a month following the market opening this offseason. It's largely due to a dormant restricted free agency market, but it leads to a few lingering questions on what's to come with the 22-year-old forward.
Some see Kuminga and the Warriors inevitably coming to a deal in the near future, even while it may be taking an extended time for the contract to get ironed out. Others, however, see Golden State potentially making a bold trade on their young forward if an agreement can't be reached.
And in the eyes of ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, there's a world where the Jazz could find themselves involved in the commotion.
Siegel recently outlined a wild four-team deal involving the Jazz and Warriors, along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat to put a bow on the Kuminga storyline that's stretched across the entirety of this free agency–– sending Kuminga to Sacramento, while Utah takes on extra salary and a future first round pick.
Sacramento Kings receive: F Jonathan Kuminga (4-year, $112 million contract with about $25 million Year 1 base compensation)
Golden State Warriors receive: G Devin Carter, F Haywood Highsmith, SAC 2027 1st-round pick (Top-8 protected)
Miami Heat receive: G Malik Monk, F KJ Martin
Utah Jazz receive: G Terry Rozier, MIA 2029 1st-round pick swap (More favorable to UTA), CHA 2027 2nd-round pick (via MIA)
From the Jazz's perspective, it's hard to really hate coming in and out in this proposed deal. The Jazz are essentially only parting ways with a non-guaranteed contract, expiring in the form of KJ Martin, in shipping him to Miami, while in return, Utah finds its way to two more future picks (one being a first), while taking on an extra layer in salary with Terry Rozier.
It's the type of deal Utah would likely consider this deep into the offseason to further invest in their future without shedding any of their core roster pieces. The Jazz could add Rozier's expiring $26 million to relieve the Heat, get his money off the books in less than a calendar year, and make such a trade look like an extremely productive one after just a single summer.
If such an offer came across the desk of Austin Ainge and Co., perhaps there's a world where they may entertain a low-risk deal to add a couple of future picks to their stockpile. Yet, time will tell whether the Warriors were truly interested in hashing out a contract for their budding former top-seven pick.