Utah Jazz Reveal Huge Kyle Filipowski, Summer League News

The Utah Jazz dropped some major intel on Kyle Filipowski.

Jared Koch

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In the days following Kyle Filipowski's impressive 35-point performance vs. the San Antonio Spurs, it seems like the Utah Jazz have seen enough from their second-year big man in this year's summer league.

According to multiple reports, the Jazz have shut down Kyle Filipowski for the remainder of summer league.

The decision to rule out Filipowski comes hours ahead of Utah's fourth game in Las Vegas vs. the Washington Wizards and sixth-overall pick Tre Johnson. And while some anticipated to see the second-year big build off his impressive 30-plus point outing on Monday, instead, the Jazz have called it a wrap on his time on the floor this summer.

Sure, it does take another big name out of the picture for the Jazz. However, it's likely the right decision concerning the current scoring champion of the summer league in Las Vegas, who's proven he's more than ready to contribute at the NBA level, and was really just presenting the icing on the cake through his past three games.

Through three games, Filipowski averaged 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 56.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% from three in just over 28 minutes a night. For the Jazz, it's wound up with three losses to make a 0-3 record in Vegas after going 3-0 during the Salt Lake City Summer League, but when paired with nights like Filipowski's had, those losses definitely become easier to stomach.

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) scores against the San Antonio Spurs
Along with Filipowski, the Jazz have also revealed that Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. won't be playing on Wednesday vs. the Wizards. That doesn't quite rule them out of the action for the rest of the time in Las Vegas, as one game remains ahead vs. the Chicago Bulls, but it'll at least leave the Jazz with a bit less firepower vs. Washington.

Instead, expect a bit of an increased workload on the shoulders of Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams vs. the Wizards, with perhaps some more looks being given to another summer league standout in two-way signee Elijah Harkless, as Filipowski now takes his services to the sidelines.

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

