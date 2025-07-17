Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Reveal Injury Report for Wizards Summer League Game

Who will be suiting up for the Utah Jazz's matchup vs. the Washington Wizards?

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Tonje (17) drives towards the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) during the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz will be down several names in their fourth of five games in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League on Wednesday vs. the Washington Wizards; a list that includes the likes of fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey and 18th-overall pick Walter Clayton Jr.

Here's the full injury report for the Jazz:

OUT - Ace Bailey (hip flexor soreness)
OUT - Walter Clayton Jr. (hamstring soreness)
OUT - RJ Luis Jr. (knee soreness)
OUT - John Tonje (ankle sprain)
OUT - Kyle Filipowski (removed from summer league)

It'll be a lot of firepower out of the mix for the Jazz on Wednesday, and two names removed from the lineup who were previously on the floor against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday: John Tonje and Kyle Filipowski.

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Tonje (17) drives towards the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) during the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

For Tonje, he was able to make his debut on Monday vs. the Spurs after missing five-straight games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, and made a solid impact when he was on the floor. In 23 minutes, he put up 16 points, three rebounds and three assists on 55.6% shooting from the field.

As for Filipowski, following his 35-point performance against San Antonio, the Jazz have finally made the call to take their second-year big man out of the summer league for the remainder of their time in Las Vegas. In the three games he suited up for, he averaged 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 56.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% from three.

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The rest of the lineup are names who have stuck on the sidelines for the past few times out. Bailey will miss his fifth game due to his hip injury, while Clayton Jr. is out for his third consecutive game due to the hamstring strain he suffered vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

Against Washington, it leaves a large runway for the likes of second-year guys Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier remaining in the lineup to get an extended workload amid the extended list of absences.

The Jazz and Wizards will tip off at 8 PM MT.

