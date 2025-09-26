Lakers Face Steep Price to Trade for Jazz's Walker Kessler
The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler as a rumored trade fit and a potential perfect big man to acquire into the fold for their future endeavors.
During last trade deadline and the past couple of summers, the Lakers have seemingly been at the top of the list as an interested suitor to trade for Kessler, if the Jazz were ever interested in dealing their cornerstone big man. As a pairing next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the young defensive anchor could hypothetically fit like a glove into their frontcourt as a name to add in for the long haul.
However, it seems if the Lakers were truly interested in acquiring Kessler via trade, it would take an extensive package from LA for the Jazz to ultimately consider it.
According to Lakers Daily, the Jazz's rumored asking price for a Kessler trade with the Lakers would include Austin Reaves and two first round picks.
“The Jazz have a high asking price for Kessler," Lakers Daily's Ashish Mathur wrote. "One source told Lakers Daily that the Lakers would have to part ways with Austin Reaves and multiple first-round picks to acquire Kessler, who projects to be a great fit next to Doncic and LeBron James since he’s a skilled lob threat and excellent rim protector.”
It's far from a shock that the Jazz hold Kessler in high regard, as the fourth-year big man comes off a career year in which he posted his best averages for points and rebounds, and further cemented himself as a key piece for the foreseeable future in Utah.
There have also been recent reports of Kessler and the Jazz not coming to a contract extension this summer, which could inevitably open that door for a trade to be more possible than it's been for the past two seasons. But, even if the Jazz big man is being shopped around the league, it's hard to see Utah's front office accepting anything less than a strong package if they were to deal him.
For the Lakers, Reaves and two firsts is a high ask, and one that might be unattainable for the Jazz, but it could also be a win-win scenario from Utah's perspective.
If that is a trade package deemed acceptable for both sides, the Jazz get another core component of the future to work with in Reaves and a pair of new first-rounders to add to their already steep stockpile. If the Lakers aren't willing to part ways with that haul, Utah can be content in inking their young big man to an extension later next summer to stick to their existing plan in place.
Odds are, the latter of those is the more likely outcome of the two, but if the Lakers want to get aggressive in their pursuit of a defensive anchor for years to come, we now know the price it would take to make that happen.