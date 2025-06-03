New Utah Jazz Exec Sends Blunt Message on Tanking Approach
Over the course of the Utah Jazz's 2024-25 regular season, the goal became clear over time as to what the primary focus was throughout their 82-game slate: play young players, bottom out in the standings, and put into modern NBA terms, tank their way to some of the top odds in this year's draft lottery.
In the end, it didn't pan out all as expected for the Jazz. While they did achieve their franchise lowest total wins on the season with 17, and in turn, and the tied-best odds to land this year's number-one pick, luck ended up not being in their favor, as we saw them fall all the way to the fifth pick in last month's lottery.
A disappointing outcome for the Jazz after a season honed in on how this offseason's draft lottery would ultimately transpire. But it does present an interesting question for Utah moving forward into next season after a year truly diving into the tank: is it the right move to commit to the tank again next season?
For the Jazz's newest president of basketball operations, Austin Ainge, he set the record straight on the potential of tanking during his opening presser on Monday: that won't be happening.
"You won't see that this year," Ainge said.
Of course, it could be typical executive speak from Ainge to not completely show his cards to manipulate the team's draft odds on the first day upon being hired–– that's a good way to get fined from the league office.
However, it does at least present the possibility of the Jazz taking this upcoming season with a bit more seriousness than they did during their previous campaign, and one that won't include events like a $100,000 fine for resting Lauri Markkanen excessively or seeing John Collins play in just four games following the All-Star break for what he called a "sticky situation."
Could it be a better idea to bottom out once again in a stacked draft class with names like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darryn Peterson at the top of the board? Probably. But, if we're to take Ainge's day one comments at face value, expect the Jazz to anticipate a bit more of a competitive outlook for the season ahead.