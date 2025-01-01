Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are looking to start the new year off on the right foot.

Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) congratulates Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) after a game at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are back at it on the first of the new year against a tough Eastern Conference opponent in the New York Knicks.

It'll be the Jazz's second matchup of the season against the Knicks, with the last meeting going in favor of Utah on their home floor, 121-106. This time around, the Jazz will look to sweep the season series.

The Knicks have gone on a hot streak of sorts recently. New York has won nine of their last ten games to land at third in the Eastern Conference. After struggling to start the year implimenting new pieces into their lineup, chemistry has increasingly built, and the success has come their way as a result.

However, the Knicks could be dealing with some scratches in their lineup, most notably to their star guard Jalen Brunson who has right calf tightness ahead of the contest. As for the Jazz, they'll be without veteran John Collins due to a hip injury.

With that, here's all you need to know ahead of Jazz-Knicks in Madison Square Garden:

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, January 1st, 5:30 PM MT
  • Where: Madison Square Garden • New York City, NY
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

