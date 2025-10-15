Utah Jazz Waive Two Players Before Regular Season
The Utah Jazz have waived two players from the roster with just over a week to go until the NBA regular season tips off.
According to a team announcement, the Jazz have waived both guard Max Abmas and forward Cam McGriff.
It comes as an expected move for the Jazz, as the team needs to slim down to 18 players on the roster before their season opener tips off last week.
Both players were signed to the 21-man roster during Jazz training camp to Exhibit 10 deals, and will now be likely to end up on Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
The signing and waiving of both Abmas and McGriff allows them to claim an extra roster bonus before being sent down to the G League for the season. Utah also signed and waived other Exhibit 10 signees, Matthew Murrell and Steven Crowl, earlier in training camp, and now do it for another pair.
Abmas, enters his second season pro after being in the G League with the Stars, previously spending five years in college split between Oral Roberts and Texas before hitting the NBA.
In his first season with Salt Lake City, he played in 34 games to average 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field.
McGriff is heading into what will be his sixth year in the G League, spent across multiple clubs, with this season being his first with the Stars. During his last season, he was with the Indiana Mad Ants, where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 41.0% from three.
McGriff also played for the Jazz during this offseason's summer league in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.
The Jazz will have one more preseason game to play back at home vs. the Portland Trail Blazers to before needing to finalizing their official opening day roster consisting of 15 traditional contracts and three two-way deals.
