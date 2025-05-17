Utah Jazz Could Have Opportunity to Trade Up in NBA Draft
Following the Utah Jazz's unfortunate and gloomy outcome following the events of the NBA Draft Lottery and landing the fifth-overall pick, the chatter has been persistent, drawing up how this team could look to pivot in next month's draft with the ping-pong balls not bouncing in their favor.
After a 17-win season and one where the tank was fully commanded from front to back, an aspired top-three selection was not in their favor, and instead dropped to their worst-case scenario on the board.
But perhaps there could be a window opening for the Jazz to be advantageous despite luck not falling their way in the lottery, and instead look to move up the board with another team sitting ahead of them who could be interested in making a shift down a few spots.
According to The Athletic insider Sam Vecenie, the Philadelphia 76ers, who sit at the third-overall pick, could be that team. Vecenie reported that while it's a bit foggy as to who the 76ers could make a deal with concerning their top-three pick, their front office will at least "listen to offers."
"Philadelphia is also expected to be aggressive in how it looks to utilize its luck in winning the No. 3 pick," Vecenie wrote. "It’s expected that the Sixers will listen to offers for No. 3, but it’s unclear whom the team would take if it stays."
For the Jazz, moving up the board one or two spots might not jump off the page, but it could be the decision that gets Utah their long-awaited cornerstone piece to add into the mix in the form of one of this year's top-rated prospects.
It might not be a Cooper Flagg, who has every expectation to go number-one to the Dallas Mavericks, but behind the Duke product lies a couple of appealing prospects with a case to be traded up for: Rutgers duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey–– both of which have star potential at the next level. Utah could be one of many with an outside chance to scoop one of them up, but likely only if the 76ers take interest in a slight move down the board.
It's far from a surefire bet the Jazz could make such a move happen, but with an executive like Danny Ainge at the helm, ready to make a blockbuster move at any moment, all options are on the table.