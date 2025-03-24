Jazz's Walker Kessler Issues Strong Message on Final Season Stretch
The Utah Jazz are finally closing in on the end of their 2024-25 campaign, and with it comes the last showings of Walker Kessler's third campaign in the league.
It's been a strong year for Kessler, and one where he's shown considerable improvement on both ends of the floor with career-high statistics across the board. Though, while it may seem like the season's all but wrapped up for the Jazz big man, he won't be taking things lightly during these upcoming opportunities.
Kessler spoke about his and the team's mentality for the final season stretch following their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and he made it clear these aren't just the "last" games of the year.
"It's tough, but coach is right: we can't look at it as the last 12 games, 11 games, or whatever –– but it's the next 11 games of our career," Kessler said. "So, we can't just slack off. We've got to take these opportunities to get better, and get ready for the future."
The Jazz are eliminated from the playoff picture and eyeing their best odds at the draft lottery, but that doesn't mean Kessler and the rest of the roster can't use these last portions of the regular season to their advantage and improve their operations throughout.
For a young team with first, second, and third year players scattered across the roster, this entire season has been centered around growth, development, and progression. That mission shouldn't pivot now, either.
The Jazz will have notable tests in their remaining schedule as well, coming in with the league's fourth-strongest schedule in their lasting 10 games, slated to face top teams of the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets (two times!).
It's expected to be a bumpy ride ahead, as the entire campaign has been, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel: the offseason. Then, perhaps the arrow can begin to trend up for this rebuilding Jazz group.
