Jazz's Walker Kessler Issues Strong Message on Final Season Stretch

The Utah Jazz center is reaching the end of his third year in the league.

Mar 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to make a pass as Toronto Raptors center Orlando Robinson (21) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are finally closing in on the end of their 2024-25 campaign, and with it comes the last showings of Walker Kessler's third campaign in the league.

It's been a strong year for Kessler, and one where he's shown considerable improvement on both ends of the floor with career-high statistics across the board. Though, while it may seem like the season's all but wrapped up for the Jazz big man, he won't be taking things lightly during these upcoming opportunities.

Kessler spoke about his and the team's mentality for the final season stretch following their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and he made it clear these aren't just the "last" games of the year.

"It's tough, but coach is right: we can't look at it as the last 12 games, 11 games, or whatever –– but it's the next 11 games of our career," Kessler said. "So, we can't just slack off. We've got to take these opportunities to get better, and get ready for the future."

The Jazz are eliminated from the playoff picture and eyeing their best odds at the draft lottery, but that doesn't mean Kessler and the rest of the roster can't use these last portions of the regular season to their advantage and improve their operations throughout.

For a young team with first, second, and third year players scattered across the roster, this entire season has been centered around growth, development, and progression. That mission shouldn't pivot now, either.

The Jazz will have notable tests in their remaining schedule as well, coming in with the league's fourth-strongest schedule in their lasting 10 games, slated to face top teams of the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets (two times!).

It's expected to be a bumpy ride ahead, as the entire campaign has been, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel: the offseason. Then, perhaps the arrow can begin to trend up for this rebuilding Jazz group.

JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

