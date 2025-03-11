Jazz's Will Hardy Praises One Silver Lining in Celtics Loss
The Utah Jazz were outmatched in their latest showing against the Boston Celtics on the road, coming up short 108-114 for their sixth loss in a row and their 50th in their regular season campaign.
The results follow the trend of a brutal and bumpy season in Utah as the team continues to embark on their long-spanning rebuild process, but nights like Monday still seem to show positive signs in the eyes of Jazz head coach Will Hardy.
Following the game, Hardy spoke about some of the unravelings of the Jazz's loss, however, credited a major strong point of the night too: the team's resilience.
"I think the guys have been really resilient all year, and tonight's game was another example of that, where they don't quit, they stick together. The camaraderie amongst the group is at a really high level right now. They're encouraging each other. They're trying to pick up guys who maybe aren't shooting well, trying to still some belief in them."
The Jazz's resilience has been a notable component shown throughout the entire season, but it was truly put on full display against Boston.
Despite being well out of the playoff picture without much to play for in the final month or so of the season, Utah managed to battle against the reigning NBA champions to keep the final score within single digits, and continued to fight through some of the lapses and mistakes throughout the night.
And when you ask Will Hardy, that resilience is a massive trait in building a sustainable group.
"That's what a high-functioning team does," Hardy continued. "You understand what the goal is, you understand your own process, and you have the ultimate belief in it as a group. We talk a lot about when things are going well for you, you need to look and try to find somebody else to pull with you. When things aren't going well for you, you have to look to the group to try and be pulled in so that you can join the momentum of what's going on. It's something that's got to be talked about a lot, and we have to continue to focus on that."
"I thought tonight's game and the way that they battled through some of the missed shooting was another example of them doing that."
A far from perfect night in Boston, but it's all a part of the extensive process in climbing to the top of the mountain. The Jazz have endured that difficult road for the entire season, but still have a bit more to go before calling it a wrap with less than 20 showings left in their 2024-25 campaign.
The Jazz will try to bounce back from a rough road stretch in their final performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before returning home to Salt Lake City.
