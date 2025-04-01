Jazz's Will Hardy Reacts to Isaiah Collier's Record-Setting Night
The Utah Jazz came up short in their efforts against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, which inevitably ended up in a 106-110 loss to make their 6th loss in a row, as well as their 60th-total on the year –– their lowest mark in franchise history.
However, the Jazz still managed to have an eye-catching moment during Monday's contest as first-year guard Isaiah Collier broke Utah's franchise record for most assists in a rookie season, previously held by John Stockton, after landing his 416th dime of the season in the second half of the matchup.
Of course, from the perspective of head coach Will Hardy, the end results of this one weren't the best to take a look at, but he made sure to give his due credit to his rookie guard during his post-game presser.
"I do think that the process for our guys was good tonight," Hardy said following Monday's loss. "So, it's a tough game to lose that way. Obviously, we'll show Zay some love for breaking the rookie assist record. It's been talked about a lot, and hopefully we can move past that and keep pushing as our young group continues to improve."
Collier finished this one with some nice numbers even with a loss in the books. In 32 minutes of play, he put together 17 points, two rebounds, and seven assists on a strong 54.5% shooting from the field.
In the end, though, it was the Hornets capturing the narrow win, snapping their five-game losing streak while extending Utah's, with a ton of credit going to Miles Bridges thanks to his game-high 26 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.
As for the Jazz, Coach Hardy, and Collier, they'll have just six games to go before their 2024-25 campaign comes to a close. Perhaps that'll provide the rookie guard enough time to add a bit more fluff with a few more assists to his newly established record in the history books.newly established
