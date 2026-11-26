Some may argue the Utah Jazz don't have a ton to be thankful for this holiday season.

After all, the start of their 2026-27 regular season has been far from what anyone has hoped for. Utah currently sits second-to-last in the Western Conference, have lost over 84% of their first 19 games, and might have killed any chance that they can bounce back for a postseason appearance.

However, despite the chaos that has surrounded this team through the first few weeks of the NBA season, there are still a few key things to feel a bit of gratitude for relating to the Jazz when looking back over the past several months.

Let's take a look at three of them:

The Losing Streak Is Over!... For Now

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) celebrates after scoring a basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was only two weeks ago when we saw the Jazz stuck in a wild losing streak that sunk them to the floor of the league standings; ultimately resulting in 12-straight losses, rankings towards the bottom of the league in offensive and defensive rating, and even multiple All-Stars being lost due to injury.

On the bright side for the Jazz, though, they've been able to escape that 12-game losing streak.

A back-to-back win over the teams in LA on the road were much-needed victories that don't move the needle much in terms of moving Utah up in the league standings, but they do show the gradual progress this roster is making, while also bringing a bit of a boost in morale.

The Jazz have lost their last three. So the goal is to not fall into a similar lengthy losing streak as they have before this season. But the fact that this team still isn't stuck in such a brutal stretch of losses is a win in itself–– because it felt like that last streak was one that just couldn't end.

This Summer's No.2 Pick–– And Darryn Peterson

Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in an Emirates NBA Cup game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say what you want about Darryn Peterson's rookie season; whether or not he's met expectations heading into his first year. The fact that the Jazz were lucky enough to secure a future star talent like Peterson is an outcome that everyone has to be thankful for.

Keep in mind, the Jazz had not moved up in the draft lottery with their own pick one time since the system was established. Utah had not been able to have a top two selection since 1980. And they were finally able to get lucky enough to move up the draft board and claim a talent like Peterson.

The start to the Jazz's season has been less than ideal.. But if Utah didn't have a top two pick to take someone like Peterson earlier this offseason, the future state of affairs for this team would look even bleaker.

The Picks Received in the Walker Kessler Trade

Oct 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) rebounds the ball against against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Has the Walker Kessler trade panned out to be a roaring success for Utah in the few few months removed from making the deal? Not exactly.

Kessler has had a solid–– not incredible–– start to the season. So the Jazz aren't getting totally burned in that regard. But the Lakers have looked like one of the top teams in the Western Conference, meaning their future picks might not be trending to be the most vaulable assets.

On top of that, Utah's current roster could certainly use a player of Kessler's caliber and play style given their current roster deficiencies. The Jazz need rebounding, rim protection, and center depth? Kessler brought that exact combination of skills, but he was traded away. It's a bit ironic.

The silver lining for the Jazz is the fact that they do have the rights to the Lakers' first-rounders for four of the next seven years. That future draft pick security is a nice plus for any NBA team to have, whether it be for them to use for picks themselves, or as trade assets to improve the roster.

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