Ace Bailey's Latest Injury Could End His Jazz Summer League Run

The Utah Jazz might've seen the last of Ace Bailey in the Summer League this year.

That's because he went down with his second injury of the summer during the Jazz's second game in Las Vegas against the LA Clippers on Sunday night.

According to NBA insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz decided to rule out Bailey for the second half of Sunday's game vs. the Clippers due to back spasms— the same issue that flared up in Utah's first game of the summer against the Atlanta Hawks back in Salt Lake City.

Ace Bailey, who started today, his first game in Vegas this year, did not start the second half and will not return due to back spasms that he's been dealing with since the first game of SLC Summer League — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) July 13, 2026

It was that same injury Bailey suffered back in Salt Lake City that left him to be sat out for three straight games before the Jazz had played against the Clippers.

Bailey rested for two of the three games in Salt Lake City, and was ruled out for Utah's first game in Vegas against the Washington Wizards. His status was questionable before playing against the Clippers, though would be cleared to play in the hours leading up to tip-off.

Now, Bailey's out again. And with the nature of the injury being one that's appeared multiple times, and one that kept him out for around a week before playing the Clippers, you'd have to believe that the Jazz might be leaning towards keeping him out for the rest of the summer, and focus on getting him ready for the regular season in October.

Ace Bailey's Time in Summer League Might Be Up

It's a bit of a disappointing end to Bailey's second Summer League––if this game does indeed mark the end of his time in Vegas. Not only because of the brief time that the second-year wing played this year, but because his first Summer League in 2025 was also cut short due to injury.

That time, it was because of a hip flexor injury that lingered from Salt Lake City up until his time in Vegas. And now, it seems like a bit of déjà vu, with this time being an issue with Bailey's back.

Before leaving the game against the Clippers, Bailey played in a little less than eight minutes and was held scoreless on 0/5 shooting from the field, pairing that with two rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block.

The Jazz would come up short against Los Angeles in a pretty convincing blowout loss, 82-104, with both Cody Williams and Darryn Peterson having a rocky performance on the offensive end, with each having a -18 and -15 plus-minus, respectively. Peterson did chip in for two steals and two blocks, though.

lookin' to bounce back tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/EPq6isGEWE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 13, 2026

The Jazz have already opted to rule out each of Bailey, Peterson, and Williams for the second leg of a back-to-back that lies ahead on Monday against the Clippers.

However, with one more game left on tap against the San Antonio Spurs in the days following, their time playing in Vegas might not be over just yet.

Darryn Peterson, Cody Williams, and Ace Bailey will all not play tomorrow against Chicago on the second night of the back-to-back.#TakeNote | @kslsports — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) July 13, 2026

Bailey, though, seems to be in a different boat as the Jazz will be eager to prioritize his long-term health and avoid any other unnecessary risks, especially with an issue as tricky as a back injury.

While this might mark the end of Bailey's time on the floor up until the regular season, the number one goal is to get the second-year wing to opening night healthy and primed for a sophomore breakout, which seems well within the cards based on how the fifth-overall pick from last year's draft finished his rookie campaign.

So as long as that leap can come to fruition and Bailey is at 100% come time for October, that's what matters most––even if he might not be able to put on a show in Vegas with Darryn Peterson as initially expected.

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