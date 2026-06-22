Final Utah Jazz NBA Mock Draft: How the First 5 Picks Could Go

The 2026 NBA Draft is right around the corner. That means we're right on the cusp of finally learning what the Utah Jazz will do with their highly-discussed second-overall pick.

Each of the top three prospects in the class has been linked to the Jazz at some point since the lottery. And really, the door seems pretty wide open for all three to be within the realm of possibilities––which is pretty unusual for the top of a draft to be this undecided with just days to go before things gets rolling.

But a lot of the Jazz's outcome will inevitably depend on what the Washington Wizards will do at the number-one overall pick. Once their selection becomes official, things will be much clearer on both how Utah will approach their selection at number two, and how the rest of the top five will then go.

Let's put together one final prediction on how that top five of the draft could unravel, and most importantly, what the Jazz could do at number two:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa | F, BYU

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While many in Utah will be hoping for Dybantsa to fall into their laps at the second pick, such an outcome might just be wishful thinking. The closer we get to draft day, it feels more and more likely that AJ Dybantsa will be the guy the Wizards end up with in the top spot.

Darryn Peterson's decision to only work out with the Wizards did tend to fuel some speculation that he might just be their preferred selection. But Washington's been linked to Dybantsa as their guy since the lottery ended.

He fits well within their current core, could have just as high as a ceiling as Peterson, and feels like a safe choice here to be a cornerstone piece of their franchise for years to come.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson | G, Kansas

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Yes, there might be lingering questions revolving around Peterson's odd season at Kansas. Yes, Peterson opted not to work out with the Jazz and might have further concerns about pairing next to Keyonte George in Utah's backcourt. And no, neither of those factors will be preventing the Jazz from selecting him if he's up for grabs here at two.

Cameron Boozer will deserve some consideration at this spot, and his fit within this frontcourt is pretty intriguing. But Peterson has the edge in terms of upside, positional fit, and could be well in the conversation for being the best guard out of this class both now, and when all is said and done.

Now, if Peterson comes off the board first, it feels pretty likely that Dybantsa will be the guy Utah has their eyes on. Again, that could just be wishful thinking, but anything's possible during the chaos of draft night.

Regardless, Utah will end up with a franchise cornerstone, no matter who the front office lands on here between the top three guys. Considering the Jazz were at risk of losing their first-round pick earlier this year, any outcome that transpires is a major win, all things considered.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer | F, Duke

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) exits the court after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Memphis has the easiest choice of anyone in the top three: just take who Washington and Utah don't between the top three prospects on the board.

In this case, it's Boozer, who's been linked to Memphis pretty consistently since the fallout of the lottery, despite some lingering connections with the Jazz. And in this case, they'll be able to end up with him as expected.

He fits well with the Grizzlies' needs for a stable four in the frontcourt, can pair next to Cedric Coward and Zach Edey, and gives Memphis a perfect centerpiece to build around.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson | F, North Carolina

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Between teams selecting in the top four, the Bulls' selection has been pinned down as the most simple to project: they'll almost certainly be going with Wilson here, the fourth-best name on the board, but has the potential to be right up there with the top three prospects bound to go ahead of him with his standout length and athleticism.

Not much consideration has been put into Wilson's chances as an option for those within the top three, despite how alluring his ceiling might be as an athletic and impactful two-way option in the frontcourt. The Bulls will be getting a stud here.

5. LA Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler | G, Illinois

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It feels like the Clippers could decide to go several ways with this pick. All four of the consensus top prospects in the class will all be off the board by the time they're on the clock, and leaves them with a handful of three to four names to pick from.

Wagler might be the one to circle as their preferred option, though. He can be a great connector offensively on the wing with his ability to shoot the ball well and fill in as a secondary playmaker, but can fit well in the backcourt with this current Clippers lineup next to Darius Garland.

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