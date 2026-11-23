The Utah Jazz are enduring some tough challenges right now.

On Sunday, the Jazz came up short to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season. Utah let this one come down to the wire and nearly gutted out a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter, but missed a last-second three from Kyle Filipowski that would've taken them over the hump.

Facing that result stings as is. But now, the Jazz have to pick themselves up and regroup rather quickly before they're faced with an even tougher matchup in a back-to-back on Monday against the West's one-seed LA Lakers–– and do so while they're still without three of their regular five starters.

What Will Hardy Said About the Jazz's Back-to-Back Challenge

It's a continuation of trials and tribulations from what's been a less-than-ideal start to the Jazz's season. But when it comes to Will Hardy's advice to the players before taking on a tough back-to-back against the Lakers, he's not going to be giving any major pep talks to get his guys ready.

“I’m not sure that I can. I think that has to come from within," Hardy said on how he's preparing the Jazz for the back-to-back. "Each person, we all have a responsibility to bring our best self to the team every day. Nobody gets to make an excuse."

"Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. I’m not sure it’s a big pep talk. I think this is something where everybody has to take a look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, I need to raise my level.’ If everybody does that, we’ll be fine.”

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches the team warm up before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one hand, the young Jazz facing such experiences like a tough back-to-back will be a good chapter in their ongoing development. Pressure makes diamonds, and Utah has faced no shortage of pressure and overall adversity through the first month of the 2026-27 season.

Yet, at the same time, it seems that the Jazz and this group can't catch a break from just how underwhelming the first few weeks of this season has gone.

Injuries have ravaged the starting lineup. The roster hasn't taken a collective step forward like initial projections expected them to, and in games where fatigue sets in like on a second game of a back-to-back against the Lakers, that only tends to make for an even greater uphill climb from what Utah's already been facing.

As for Hardy's advice, there's only so much he can do or say to help the Jazz navigate through those tough, tiresome stretches. Sometimes, it might require some soul searching from the players themselves to find the energy required to pull through the hardship.

We'll see how the Jazz look once it comes time for tip-off against the Lakers on Monday night. Because there's no doubts that LA and the former Jazzmen on that roster are going to be hungry to right the wrongs of their prior matchup from last week.

However, if you remember, the last time the Jazz faced this Lakers team, Utah's win came off of the second night of a back-to-back, following up from a game against the LA Clippers in which they won in resounding fashion.

Time will tell if Utah can have lightning strike twice and be giant slayers against the top seed in the Western Conference once again, and claim their fourth victory of the season alongside it.

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