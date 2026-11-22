The Utah Jazz are looking to bounce back from their Friday night loss to the Phoenix Suns in a weekend home contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

it's a team the Jazz have already faced once before this season. Utah had an NBA Cup matchup against the Mavericks earlier in the month in which they wound up dropping, 100-112, behind a 21-point night from Cooper Flagg, and a dominant double-double from rookie Morez Johnson Jr.

On Sunday, the Jazz will be hoping for a different result against this Dallas team, and thus claim their fourth victory of the year. But they'll also be doing so without a few key names in their rotation.

Let's break down the latest on the Jazz and Mavericks' injuries before their second matchup of the year tips off on Sunday night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/22)

OUT - Jonas Aidoo (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand; Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

Not much has changed for the Jazz from what they've been working with over the last couple of weeks. They'll be without three of their regular starters once again, and rely on their depth to carry the weight against the Mavericks.

While Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to miss a bit more time with their respective injuries, the Jazz did announce some good news as it relates to Jusuf Nurkic's status moving forward on Friday, as the veteran big man will be working out with the team and re-evaluated in one week from his preseason foot injury.

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) watches play against the Phoenix Suns from the bench in street clothes during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's center rotation has been heavily depleted throughout the first month of the season, as they've been forced to roll without Nurkic, but also Jaxson Hayes for a few games due to multiple injuries.

For this game against Dallas, the Jazz will have Hayes back healthy––and likely in the starting lineup as he was against the Suns––while Mo Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski round out the depth chart at the position behind them.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (as of 11/21)

OUT - Tarik Biberović (Right Heel; Bursitis)



OUT - Sergio De Larrea (Right Knee; Sprain)



OUT - Tobi Lawal (Right Groin; Strain)



OUT - Dereck Lively II (Right Foot; Surgery)



OUT - P.J. Washington (Illness)

The Mavericks, who will be tasked with the second leg of a back-to-back, have yet to submit their official injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

However, based on their injury report for their Saturday game against the LA Clippers, there's a chance they're still without a few regular players from their rotation.

The big name to keep an eye on leading up to tip-off for the Mavericks, however, will be forward P.J. Washington, who missed against the Clippers with an illness, and could be trending towards the same fate against the Jazz, depending on how he's recovered over the last 24 hours.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Mavericks lands at 5 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where a win for Utah would mark just their second home victory of the season.

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