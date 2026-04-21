The 2026 NBA regular season— and more importantly for the Utah Jazz— the draft lottery tie-breakers are officially in the books, and cement the Jazz will have a top-eight pick in the draft for a second straight year, and might creep into the top-three or higher if lottery luck is in their favor.

Now as draft season starts to get underway for those out of the playoffs, the Jazz's favorable coin flip results set up a perfect time to take a look at who some of the top names are in the class that Utah could take an interest in, especially if they move up the board from their projected fourth-overall slot.

With that in mind, here's a batch of eight prospects to keep an eye on as early potential fits for the Jazz before the lottery officially cements where they'll be selecting.

Cameron Boozer | F, Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Measuring at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Boozer brings NBA-ready size and an all-around impact on both ends of the floor that's made him an easy top-three selection to pin in for the past several months of the pre-draft process.

Even if the Jazz's frontcourt might be readily situated for next season with the trio of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler, adding Boozer into that mix can't be counted out if they get lucky on lottery night.

AJ Dybantsa | F, BYU

Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots a three point shot over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Dybantsa could be the number one pick in the draft come June who projects as an eye-popping, lengthy three-level scorer on the wing, and a difference-maker for whatever franchise is fortunate enough to land him.

For the Jazz, he could fill in perfectly as a potent offensive pairing on the wing next to Ace Bailey, and stay within state lines to help Utah become one of the most intriguing young cores in the league.

Darryn Peterson | G, Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Lefteris Liotopoulos (31) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A prospect who's seen his PR in flux through the past several months, but has the chance to be an elite and versatile two-way guard at the next level.

The Jazz would almost certainly plug him in towards the top of their draft board with a top-three grade in the class, and would be a picture-perfect addition for Utah's second guard spot in the backcourt next to Keyonte George.

Caleb Wilson | F, North Carolina

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

An athletic forward prospect who still needs a three-point shot to see his ceiling truly break through at the next level, yet his upside as an explosive piece on both ends makes him a near lock to land among the top five picks off the board in the first round.

The Jazz could find a place for Wilson as a long-term fixture in their frontcourt, but he might have a difficult time carving out a role from the jump with Utah's current starter situation from positions three through five.

Kingston Flemings | G, Houston

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A top guard prospect in the class with a chance to be an impact defender at the next level and a spark offensively, even while he may not have the most standout measurements physically.

The Jazz would likely covet more size in any guard prospect they'd take as high as within the top eight, but his defensive skillset alone makes him worth a look from the Utah brass.

Darius Acuff | G, Arkansas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers guard Rob Martin (3) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

An offensive juggernaut for the guard position with John Calipari pedigree, it's easy to see how teams at the top of the draft would have a liking for Acuff.

Fit-wise, the Jazz likely have better targets to fill their current needs. Though the talent is unquestionably appealing, enough for him to even turn out as the best guard in the class when all is said and done.

Mikel Brown | G, Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A top-tier guard prospect with high-end shooting and passing ability, there's bound to be place for Brown as one of the top guards selected in the first round.

If the Jazz saw their lottery pick slotted outside of the top four to five slots, he could find a place for his presence in their already-solid backcourt rotation, and his offensive versatility makes him a malleable fit in multiple lineups.

Keaton Wagler | G, Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A versatile, lengthy offensive-minded guard who shot nearly 40% from three this past year at Illinois, though he might not be the biggest standout in terms of his defensive ability and overall athleticism.

Wagler would be a potential fit for Utah in the middle of the top 10 slots in the first round, and definitely possesses the standout size the Jazz have coveted in recent draft selections.

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