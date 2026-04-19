Jazz Quotes: What Ace Bailey Said About Kevin Love's Impact

One player on the Utah Jazz who came into the mix this past season to make a surprise impact was none other than 18-year league veteran Kevin Love.

While not the most prevalent piece on the court for the Jazz, his impact as an off-the-court voice and a locker room veteran has been well-recognized both throughout the season, as well as during an assortment of end-of-season interviews from the roster recapping their year in Utah.

Jazz rookie Ace Bailey was among that collection of names to voice their praise for the impact that Love brought into the building every day this past year, which comes especially valuable as the fifth-overall pick was embarking on his first-ever season as a pro.

"Very important," Love said how important Kevin Love is." I ask Kevin questions almost every other day about life in general, whether it's small stuff or big stuff. So, that's great to have that person in your life."

"It's very important, because they've been through the good and the bad. So, whatever a rookie goes through, all the younger guys go through. He’s been through it... So, it's just always good to have that person around."

Ace Bailey on how important Kevin Love has been during his rookie year with the Jazz:



🗣️"Very important. I ask Kevin questions almost every other day about life in general, whether it's small stuff or big stuff. So, that's great to have that person in your life." https://t.co/HblmiKse0W pic.twitter.com/zI12Gbcg0Q — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Kevin Love's Impact for the Jazz Can't Be Overlooked

Love's voice becomes an extremely noticeable and valuable one behind the scenes when factoring in that he's one of the most experienced, tested guys on a roster full of first, second, and third-year players.

Not many players around the league have the experience of being a near two-decade veteran, while also being a multiple-time All-Star and former NBA champion.

However, it's that resume, and the positive impact he makes on a daily basis for the Jazz's roster, even while in the back nine of his career.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) watches play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Even while the situation in Utah this past season might not be putting Love in prime position for another championship ring, his place on the roster allowed him to be a value addition for the Jazz and their developing core.

Being that value addition was one of his biggest goals upon arriving at the Jazz just a few months ago, and a key part of why he wants to return for more than just one year, as he's now slated to hit restricted free agency this offseason.

"I came here and I know what to expect. But, whether it was Austin [Ainge], whether it was Will [Hardy], whether it was [Justin Zanik], whether it was Ryan [Smith]... I was very surprised and welcomed with open arms by everyone," Love said of the Jazz.

"I've had a truly great experience here, and that has remained throughout the course of this year, even the circumstances we find ourselves in."

Especially if Love has the support of not just Bailey, but other key voices around the Jazz's roster like Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, it bodes well for his chances to return for an encore next year.

Lauri Markkanen on the pending free agency of Kevin Love and Jusuf Nurkic:



🗣️"I would love to have both of them back. Really good friends with both. I think it would be a big thing for us..."



"I think those veteran guys who've been through it are very important." https://t.co/HblmiKse0W pic.twitter.com/lPnZg798YA — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Time will tell how his free agency situation plays out in the coming months. Though, if he is indeed one-and-done with the Jazz, Love can leave knowing he was an impactful, beloved veteran contributor who made a lasting mark on Utah's young core in a short amount of time.

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