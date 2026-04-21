Kevin Love's Message to Utah Jazz After His First Year Is a Must-Read

The Utah Jazz's 2025-26 regular season campaign is officially in the rearview mirror, meaning Kevin Love has finally hit the end of his 18th year in the league, and his first being in Salt Lake City.

And despite what any initial expectations may have been for Love and his time with the Jazz upon first arriving from the Miami Heat last summer, those would end up being exceeded in a major way.

Between his presence for the young players, a valuable voice for the coaching staff, and being an experienced, NBA champion to have around the building, Love was the type of veteran the roster needed after a summer where multiple key veterans were shipped out in a handful of roster moves.

And based on Love's recent message posted to his Instagram account, it's pretty certain he feels similarly positive about his first year with the Jazz.

Here's what he had to say on Monday:

Love undoubtedly had a ton of appreciation to hand out across the organization as a whole.

From those young players he saw grow around the roster all season, to what Salt Lake City offered for him as a place to live in the later years of his playing career, things turned out to be a pleasant surprise for all involved.

Love went from being a buyout candidate back in the summer to evolving into an integral piece of the Jazz's locker room fiber. In reality, it's one of the more interesting one-year shifts seen in terms of the stock on anyone’s Utah's roster, even if it might've not been strictly on-court development.

And now, it begs the question of whether the Jazz might have interest in bringing back their beloved veteran for at least one more season, if the stars happen to align.

Kevin Love Becomes Prime Re-Signing Candidate

It's easy to see how a contract come to form for the Jazz's veteran big man in the coming months of the offseason.

Love won't cost too much on the free agent market that makes him a team-friendly fit for the roster, and there's no doubt that he'd still create a massive impact for the roster, even while he's probably playing in the nightly rotation.

Mar 9, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kevin Love (42) celebrates towards Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) in the third quarter at Delta Center. . Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Even in the nights that Love did show up on the floor for the Jazz this season, which would be more sporadic as the season progressed, he was certainly still a rotation-level big man.

In 37 games played, Love averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.7% from the field and 37.3% from three. It was only in just over 16 minutes a night.

The Jazz would be well off bolstering their depth with at least one or two more rotation-level bigs, but on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, Love's definitely a fit worth investigating from Utah's front office.

For the Jazz fans, his teammates in the building, and Love himself, running it back for one more year seems like the option all are in favor of, making the fit even more possible of eventually coming to fruition.

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