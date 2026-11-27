The Utah Jazz's latest offseason was one largely dominated by the storyline that revolved around Walker Kessler and his exit from the franchise after four seasons.

After Kessler and the Jazz had been in negotiations for a new contract before July's free agency and were unable to come to terms on a deal, Utah made the move of sending their young center over to the LA Lakers in exchange for multiple draft picks: two first rounders and two pick swaps.

It was a decision that inevitably made sense for both sides. Kessler was able to get the contract he desired, while Utah was able to part ways for an abundance of future assets, thus making the idea of losing their young defensive anchor a bit easier to stomach.

But there also seems to have been a bit of extra pull to make the move happen from another side: and that was from the Lakers. More specifically, Luka Doncic–– who made his desires of wanting Kessler on the roster clear to Los Angeles' front office earlier this offseason.

How Luka Doncic Helped Steer Walker Kessler to LA

Doncic recently spoke to ESPN in a recent interview to discuss some of the happenings that transpired for the Lakers' offseason that made it turn out as it did.

And when it came to the Lakers’ sign-and-trade for Kessler, Doncic expressed that he made it known to those upstairs in Los Angeles that he wanted the then-Jazz big man as a part of their own roster.

"I told them after the season I wanted Walker," Doncic told ESPN. "I think he's a really good player. Obviously, last season he didn't play. He played like five games. Obviously [Utah] kept him out, but just playing against him in the previous years, it was hard to score."

"He was protecting the rim, he was dominating the paint. So just after the season, I went to them and said, 'I want Walker.'"

It's no secret that Doncic went into the offseason vocal about his desire for the Lakers to bring in another big man. Many names were linked to Los Angeles heading into the draft and free agency––as is the case for any offseason––but Kessler was the primary target many had circled as the top option.

Kessler was on the open market without a deal from the Jazz. With the right contract and sign-and-trade offer, there was a door open for the Lakers to go and strike on an acquisition.

And when someone like Doncic is vocally pushing for an addition like Kessler, it makes that option quickly become a whole lot more appealing for the Lakers brass to consider.

Nov 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (14) stretches in front of Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) for a loose ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the Lakers went and paid up for Kessler. Big time. They paid him over $30 million a season on a four-year contract and gave away their first-round draft rights to the Jazz for four of the next seven years.

It was a big commitment for the Lakers to take on. But it proved how much they desired adding a new big man to their roster for this season, as well as how willing they were to invest in talent that Doncic was advocating for.

Fast forward to November, and things worked out in Doncic's favor. The Lakers got the big man he had his eyes on, they're sitting at the top of the West, and the Jazz are still several steps behind being at the same level of contention in the conference.

Maybe the move to bring in those picks and swaps will turn out to be a bit more beneficial for the Jazz in due time. But for now, it's Doncic and Kessler who look like the biggest winners of this entire situation.

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