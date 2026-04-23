An Early Look at Who Could Fill Jazz's Summer League Roster

In the midst of the NBA's playoff action around the league, the Utah Jazz offcially announced the dates for their annual 2026 SLC Summer League to take place across July 4th, 6th, and 7th.

𝚂𝚞𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚛 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚐𝚞𝚎 in SLC is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! ☀️😎



We're back at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for all the action this year with games running July 4, 6 and 7th. Don't miss out!



Learn more 📰 | https://t.co/6SoBjtW9hp#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/nfbIx8r4ni — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 21, 2026

It's still a long way away before the Jazz are on an NBA court again, and a lot has to shake out over the course of the offseason before seeing how this roster fully develops before the start of next regular season.

But at least as it relates to the summer league––which is still over two months away––we have a little bit of an idea of some names the Jazz could roll out in both SLC and Las Vegas.

Their lineup might not be as eye-catching as it has been in the last few years since many of the Jazz's young pieces have graduated from the summer league ranks. Though that doesn't mean there won't be a few guys taking the stage in July worth watching.

Here's an early look at five players to expect to see for the Jazz in July's Summer League:

1. Ace Bailey

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) shoots outside against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The biggest name from the Jazz's current roster to find his way to a roster spot, Bailey could still find his way into a couple of summer league showings for some live in-game reps in the offseason, which Will Hardy has often praised the value of in the past.

He shouldn't need to play every one of the Jazz's summer showings–– and he certainly didn't last offseason due to injury–– but a couple of appearances in SLC and/or Vegas could help benefit a big offseason for Bailey.

2. Their 2026 Top-8 Pick

May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; People walk past the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery board at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Jazz have officially clinched a top-eight spot in the draft lottery and total possession of their first-round pick, which means they'll be guaranteed to bring in a new rookie into the fold so long as they keep their pick.

As to where that pick lands, or who the prospect might be? Who knows? But you'll be seeing that selection in a Jazz uniform once summer league rolls around later this offseason.

3. Bez Mbeng

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Bez Mbeng (21) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert (32) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Mbeng became a frequent piece of the Jazz's rotation at the end of last season on back-to-back 10-day deals, and signed a new contract at the tail end of their 82-game slate to ensure Utah retains his rights for the offseason.

He played in 15 games and started in five to average 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds (50% FG), 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals while playing 32 minutes a night. He'll be trying to find his way onto a final roster spot for the Jazz rolling into next season.

4. Hayden Gray

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Hayden Gray (33) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gray only got to see one game on the floor with the Jazz in their regular season finale vs. the LA Lakers, but Utah signing him to a multi-year, non-guaranteed contract allows them to retain his rights for a summer league roster spot.

He's a standout perimeter defender who spent his college days with UC San Diego and most of this past season in the G League with the Boston Celtics' affiliate.

In his debut vs. the Lakers, he played 25 minutes with six points (66.7% FG), an assist, and a steal.

5. Blake Hinson

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

One of the Jazz's three two-way signees, Hinson really proved his worth at the end of last season by being a high-level threat from outside. He averaged 11.9 points per game in just 20 minutes a night while shooting an impressive 46.8% from three.

The numbers are impressive, but now Hinson will be tasked with sustaining that type of offensive production to cement his spot on next year's roster, and just maybe climb into the back-end of the rotation, if his stats continue to pop.

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