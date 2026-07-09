NBA Blocks Keyonte George's Summer League Coaching Plans With Jazz

After chatter had sparked surrounding Keyonte George potentially being on the sidelines as an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz in the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas, the league office has since put a stop to it.

According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the NBA has informed the Jazz that George will be unable to be an assistant coach in their opening matchup in Las Vegas against the Washington Wizards––even if he were to do so without financial compensation.

"The Jazz were informed Wednesday that George, the same as any other active player, will not be allowed to take on any kind of official coaching role, in summer league or otherwise, even without compensation," Todd reports.

"George is not the first active NBA player who has wanted to join the coaching ranks on the sideline, even in a volunteer capacity, according to league sources, and the league wants to keep the rules consistent across the board."

NBA Rules Out Keyonte George Coaching Jazz Summer League

Needless to say, the news is a bit of a gut punch for both the Jazz and fans excited to see their budding star guard on the sidelines on Thursday night.

George was expected to be the first-ever player to have assumed a coaching role in Summer League before the league stepped in. But instead, it seems as if the NBA wants to "keep rules consistent" in not letting him, or any other player take on an official coaching role during these summer exhibitions.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, George has remained a frequent presence in and around the Jazz facility, working with the Summer League roster and coaching staff, and really taking on the next steps of developing into a high-level leader for the franchise.

During a Summer League practice leading up to the Jazz's showings in Salt Lake City, George had drawn up a big play for the team that wound up being a successful one, which eventually led into conversations about being an assistant on the coaching staff for a game in Summer League.

Those talks of being a Summer League coach would eventually turn into something tangible, but then would quickly be shot down by the league on the cusp of the Jazz's first of four games in Las Vegas.

Jazz Summer League coach Steve Wojciechowski had some glowing reviews surrounding George's presence in the building, highlighting his engagement and the help he's been able to provide for the young players taking part in the action.

“He’s been great,” Wojciechowski said of George, via Deseret News. “He’s been at every practice, he’s helping our Jazz guys who are part of this experience this year with words of encouragement, the perspective of his experiences as a player... He’s been totally engaged, and that’s really, really exciting.

While George might not be on the sidelines as a coach or with a clipboard in hand, you'll likely still see him courtside in some capacity in the Jazz's matchup against the Wizards to cheer on his young teammates–– as he's done during the Summer League games in Salt Lake City.

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