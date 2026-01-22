Jusuf Nurkic Quietly Producing at Impressive Level for Utah Jazz

While it might not feel like it on the surface, Utah Jazz veteran Jusuf Nurkic has quietly been one of the NBA's more productive centers throughout the past month of the season.

Since Christmas Day in the eight games that he's played for the Jazz, Nurkic has found his way to some impressive numbers in the box score throughout, averaging 17.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in just over 30 minutes a night, helping Utah to a 4-4 record within those games that he's played.

Jusuf Nurkic since Christmas:



17.6 PPG

12.1 RPG

5.8 APG

1.3 SPG

58.8 FG%

55.6 3P%



The only player averaging 15/10/5 in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/AmbhrqAPmw — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2026

With those numbers, Nurkic is the only player in the NBA to average at least 15-10-5 following Christmas, proving just how strong his recent sample size has been when he's been healthy.

Jusuf Nurkic Emerging as Quality Starter for Utah Jazz

He might not be the same defender that the Jazz's typical starting center Walker Kessler is, who's been out for the past three months with a season-ending shoulder injury. The role that Nurkic has settled into within Utah's frontcourt has been a pretty pivotal one for when they've had success on the floor this year scoring the ball.

Nurkic has been a versatile fit as the Jazz's starting center to be not only be a willing playmaker and get the ball in the hands of scorers like Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, and Ace Bailey, but he's also been a high-end screener on the offensive side as well that's made him a perfect connecting piece in the frontcourt for when he's been on the floor.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) rebounds the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Combine that with an impressive rebounding ability, being the Jazz's leading rebounder on the roster, and one of just eight players in the NBA averaging over double-digit rebounds a game, it's easy to see why head coach Will Hardy loves having Nurkic on the floor.

"Nurk's also continued to show a wide variety of skills," Hardy recently said of Nurkic. " He rolls more than he pops, but he's shown the ability to shoot the ball effectively from the perimeter. His presence, I think, calms our team down, knowing the stability he gives us in terms of creating an advantage offensively, but also defensively, especially rebounding. I think it gives our team a calmness knowing that nurse back there. He's been great for us. "

It remains to be seen just exactly what happens to Nurkic leading up to the looming NBA trade deadline, paired with a cloudy status for the rest of the veterans around the Jazz's roster. Anything can happen around this time of year. However, for the time that he's been in Utah, the team has most definitely valued Nurkic's presence both on and off the floor as a quality, underrated big man, and he could even be a name that sticks around for longer than this season.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!