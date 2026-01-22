Utah Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic Addresses Buzzing Trade Rumors

One name on the Utah Jazz roster who's been circled in recent weeks as a player to watch on the trade market with the NBA deadline quickly approaching is veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic.

Nurkic, who was acquired via trade this past offseason from the Charlotte Hornets, has dug his way into a considerable role in the Jazz's rotation throughout the first half of the season; starting in place of the injured Walker Kessler at the five, emerging as a strong rebounder and playmaker, while also becoming a quality locker room leader for this young roster.

However, with Nurkic on an expiring deal woth $19.1 million, combined with his career timeline at 31 years old compared to the rest of the Jazz's rebuilding roster, it's easy to connect the dots as to why the Jazz might take calls on their veteran big man for a deal if there was any interest.

So, how does Nurkic feel about said trade rumors regarding his name? Of course, it's part of the business, but he certainly has enjoyed his time while playing in Salt Lake City.

“I don’t know," Nurkic said of recent trade rumors, via an interview with Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. "I mean, I obviously love being here. It’s been a great experience so far, and hopefully we continue the journey for a long time. But you can’t really control a lot of things."

"It’s not probably bad or wrong or good to be in the trade rumors, it’s something in between. But if it’s up to me, I’m not leaving, so, finish the season with the Jazz.”

Jusuf Nurkic Content to Finish Season With Jazz

In his 34 games played with the Jazz this season, Nurkic has averaged a strong 10.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a night while shooting 51.2% from the field and 36.4% from three. He's become the team leader in total rebounds throughout the first half of the year (347), while also being top-three in total assists (153).

Considering Nurkic is satisfied with his current role, combined with the Jazz and Will Hardy's affection for having him on the floor as a facilitator and screener to free the offense up, there's a case to be made that the pairing could remain intact past next month's trade deadline, especially if no appealing package is offered their way from an opposing front office.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) prepares to shoot a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

However, if there is interest in the market for a trade revolving around Nurkic's services, the idea might still be worth entertaining from the Jazz front office. Perhaps a contending team may covet his rebounding or playmaking abilities to fill out their competitive roster, but it also relies on Utah making the ends meet financially.

With Nurkic on a hefty $19.1 million contract, even while expiring this summer, shipping him to a contending team in an era where teams are cap-constrained due to the new CBA is easier said than done. If the money isn't there to match, keeping the big man on for the remainder of the season with no buyout might be the more realistic outcome than a trade to send him elsewhere.

As the trade deadline approaches on February 5th, it gives the Jazz time to sort through their options. Yet, Nurkic has clearly made his stance known: he's a fan of what's being built in Utah, and he's not ready for his time to come to an end here just yet.



