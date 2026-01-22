Utah Jazz Reveal Injury Report for San Antonio Spurs Rematch

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs have each revealed their injury reports leading up to their second game in the past week, where the Jazz in particular have a handful of notable names to mention.

Here's the full injury report landscape for the Jazz and Spurs before tip-off:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (return to competition reconditioning)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League - Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE - G Keyonte George (left forearm; strain)



QUESTIONABLE - G Brice Sensabaugh (illness)

The Jazz could be down both of their top two scorers for the action against San Antonio, as Markkanen is slated to miss his seventh game in a row, thus time due to return to competition reconditioning, while Keyonte George is a new addition to the injury report with a left forearm strain.

George's entry comes fresh off his career-high scoring performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he logged an impressive 43 points on the night. But it looks like he might be forced to the side for a rare absence in his breakout third season, and keep the Jazz without some serious scoring upside in their starting lineup.

In 43 games, George is averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 45.9% from the field, a night making for career-bests all across the board, but against San Antonio, he could be someone that Will Hardy will have to do without for just the second game this season.

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As for a positive update, the Jazz have upgraded Brice Sensabaugh from out to questionable for the first time since missing three games with an illness, and could provide Utah the necessary scoring spark during a game in which they could be without both Markkanen and George.

The status of Sensabaugh and George will be worth monitoring before being cemented before tip-off, but if either is ruled out, expect an expanded role on the offensive end for fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, where the Jazz will need someone to help put points on the board against a challenging defensive matchup vs. San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

OUT - F Stanley Umude (G League - Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE - F Jeremy Sochan (illness)



OUT - F Devin Vassell (left adductor strain)



QUESTIONABLE - C Luke Kornet (left adductor tightness)



OUT - G David Jones Garcia (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - F Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)

As for the Spurs, they could be out a couple of notable names on their end as well––the biggest name being Devin Vassell, slated to miss a second game against the Jazz as he did earlier in the week, still recovering from a lingering adductor injury.

The Spurs could also be without the services of Jeremy Sochan and Luke Kornet, who are both questionable for the action and might leave San Antonio a bit more depleted than usual in the frontcourt.

However, with the one and only Victor Wembanyama set to be healthy and on the floor, his presence alone won't make things easy for Utah to extend their winning ways to a second-straight victory.

