Kennedy Chandler Turns Heads in Jazz Debut vs 76ers

While it turned out to be an impressive night for both Ace Bailey and Cody Williams in the process of the Utah Jazz's latest 116-126 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, another name who put together an eye-catching performance was the Jazz's latest 10-day signee and former five-star high school recruit, Kennedy Chandler.

For what was his first regular-season NBA game since his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2022-23, Chandler lit up the box score in an explosive way.

He had a career-high 19 points in 37 minutes played, paired with five rebounds, four assists, and a steal for an all-around successful first outing in a Jazz uniform.

It's an opportunity that Chandler has been waiting and grinding years for. After only playing 36 games and less than 300 total minutes in his rookie year with the Grizzlies as a second-round pick, he's been eager to prove that slow start isn't any indication of what his ceiling can be moving forward, and now gets that opportunity with Utah.

"I was just so excited, because this is what I've been waiting for," Chandler said postgame. "The grind in the G League, it's very hard. It makes you sometimes doubt yourself. Like, 'Do I still keep trying? Do I still keep pushing myself? Does anybody still have faith in me as a player?’"

"I didn't even know what to say to my agent. I was just ready. Just ready to play today, and ready to go out there and compete."

Kennedy Chandler after a career-high 19 points in his Jazz debut vs. the 76ers:



🗣️"I've got 6 games out of this 10-day. So I don't want to do good just this one game. I need to finish out strong in all the games, play as hard as I can, watch film, learn, and go from there..." https://t.co/SR828cv8Sh pic.twitter.com/TPSNoKt2eQ — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 22, 2026

Kennedy Chander Pops for Career-High 19 Points vs. 76ers

The strong night also landed some notable praise from Jazz head coach Will Hardy following the loss, who, despite the end result, was pleased with what he saw from Chandler, especially factoring in his quick turnaround from the G League to now being slotted in 37 minutes as a primary ball handler for an NBA offense.

"He scored 19 points, but I thought he made a lot of really good decisions," Hardy said postgame. "I thought he moved the ball great... He's got good feel for timing. There were very few plays where you felt like the pass was late to the weak side, on the kick-out."

"I thought he handled himself great. It's not easy to do what he just did; in terms of stepping in, and then, you're not in a role where you're off the ball. He's on the ball a lot at the beginning of the possessions, and that adds a layer of pressure, and puts you kind of in the spotlight. I thought he played great."

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Kennedy Chandler (0) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Marjon Beauchamp (16) defends during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Even with one strong performance now on Chandler's resume, he's certainly not going to let that performance deter him from easing up on his focus moving forward. His 10-day contract leaves five more games left on tap for him to deliver in, and boost his stock even further before the offseason.

If anything, a career-best night is now even more fuel for Chandler to keep his foot on the gas for the remainder of his 10-day contract with Utah.

"It gives me more hope. It gives me confidence. I got six games out of this 10-day [contract], so I don't want to just do good, just this one game. I need to finish out strong, all the games, play hard as I can, watch film, learn, and go from there. So if I don't get another opportunity or contracts. There's still a faith out there, still, people is watching me."

If his 37 minutes on the floor were any indication from the Jazz coaching staff, expect to see a whole lot more of Chandler in the time that remains of his 10-day contract. And if he performs well enough in those reps, he could find his way to even more time on the Jazz roster with another 10-day to close out the season.