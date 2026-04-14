Keyonte George Has Zero Doubts Jazz Can Make the Playoffs

While the Utah Jazz's 2025-26 season ended with them falling short of the playoffs for what's now their fourth-straight year, the confidence is already growing inside the building for what next season could look like, and what their playoff fate will shake out to be.

At least in the eyes of Keyonte George, he's more assured than ever that his group can do what it takes to make that long-awaited playoff push come next year.

"For sure. No doubts about it, in my mind," George said on whether the Jazz can make the playoffs next season.

"On paper, we look phenomenal. We're big. Have length, can shoot it, and get to the rim. We've got multiple defensive guys that can protect the paint and protect the perimeter. When you look at us, we've got all the tools."

Keyonte George on his expectations for the Jazz next season:



🗣️"I expect every day to be fun. Things have went the way they've went the past couple of years. But I think for us now... we all have a common goal."



Can they make the playoffs?



"For sure. No doubts about it."💯 https://t.co/xSq0ba4CjB pic.twitter.com/Mojgp928k0 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 13, 2026

Keyonte George Confident in Jazz's Playoff Chances

On an individual level, this season was as good as Keyonte George has seen since being drafted to the Jazz three summers ago.

He averaged a career-high in scoring at 23.6 points per game, paired that with strides as a playmaker and steps forward on the defensive end, and has now shifted his way into becoming a key piece and leader of the Jazz's endeavors for the foreseeable future.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

But despite that growth in George's third year, it still didn't come with the leap forward in terms of wins and losses that fans have been patiently waiting for since the rebuild has started. The Jazz fell to 22-60 on the year for their second-worst record in franchise history, and a second-straight year with top-five odds in the lottery.

Part of that was due to various injuries around the roster and/or larger lottery and pick protection implications, but the situation is already looking vastly different headed into next season.

The Jazz will be healthier, have a fortified starting five with a mix of youth and veteran talent who hold upside on both ends of the floor, and should also have another top-eight pick to bring into the mix as well.

With those factors now playing in the Jazz's favor, it allows George to center a lot of his expectations around what the team could be capable of striving towards next season, rather than just himself as an individual.

"Most of my expectations are with the team. I know what I'm capable of... Everybody from top to bottom knows what they're capable of. So, I think my expectations now are... I expect for us to have good camaraderie. I expect for us to come in with a common goal every single day... I expect every day to, honestly, be fun."

"Things have gone the way they've gone the past couple of years. But I think for us now as a group, and especially with the changes that we've made... I think we all have a common goal. So it'll be fun."