LaMelo Ball Appears on Jazz vs. Hornets Injury Report
The Utah Jazz could be going up against the Charlotte Hornets without one key name on their side of the floor, as LaMelo Ball has been listed as doubtful for their weekend matchup.
Here's the full injury report for both sides:
Utah Jazz Injury Report
– C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)
– G Isaiah Collier: OUT (hamstring)
– F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)
– C Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (two-way, G-League)
– F John Tonje: OUT (two-way, G League)
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
– G Josh Green: OUT (shoulder)
– F Grant Williams: OUT (knee)
– F Brandon Miller: OUT (shoulder)
– G LaMelo Ball: DOUBTFUL (ankle)
LaMelo Ball Could Miss First Game of Season vs. Jazz
A few key names out of the mix for each side, but the biggest of note is certainly the Hornets' star guard, who could be in line to miss the first game of his season with an ankle injury.
Ball, through the six games he's appeared in, has gotten off to a solid start to the season— averaging 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists while shooting 43.0% from the field, with the Hornets rattling off a 2-4 record through that stretch.
However, Ball could inevitably be sidelined to make a big loss for the Hornets' offense, and would join a handful of other inactives for Charlotte, including 2023 second-overall pick Brandon Miller, who is set to miss the fifth game of his season with a lingering knee issue.
As for the Jazz, a couple of notable names reside on the sidelines, but Walker Kessler will be the most impactful absence, set to miss the first game of his 2025-26 campaign with a shoulder injury.
Second-year guard Isaiah Collier is continuing his rehab from his hamstring injury from before the season with the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, and still awaits his official season debut. Georges Niang is also out for his sixth game of the season for the Jazz with a foot fracture.
Tip-off between the Jazz and Hornets lands at 4 PM MT.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Jazz C Walker Kessler to Miss First Game of Season vs. Hornets
- Will Hardy Rips Utah Jazz for Pathetic Effort vs. Phoenix Suns
- 3 Takeaways From Jazz’s Disappointing NBA Cup Loss vs. Suns
- 3 Keys to Victory for Utah Jazz's NBA Cup Matchup vs. Phoenix Suns
- Utah Jazz Announce Positive Injury Update for G Isaiah Collier