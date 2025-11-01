Inside The Jazz

Jazz C Walker Kessler to Miss First Game of Season vs. Hornets

The Utah Jazz will be down their starting big man vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

Jared Koch

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

It looks like the Utah Jazz will be without their starting center vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

According to the Jazz's injury report, Walker Kessler has been ruled out vs. the Hornets with shoulder bursitis, officially marking his first absence of the 2025-26 regular season.

Kessler, now in his fourth year with the Jazz, has gotten off to a hot start this regular season campaign through the five games he's played.

In just over 30 minutes a night, Kessler has averaged a career-best 14.4 points and 3.0 assists, along with 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 70.3% from the field–– maintaining his role as the starter at the five spot for all five nights as a part of the Jazz's 2-3 start.

However, Kessler will now be forced out for the sixth game of the Jazz's regular season with a shoulder ailment.

Utah Jazz Rule Out Walker Kessler With Shoulder Injury

Oct 31, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks in the first half between the Phoenix Suns an
Oct 31, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks in the first half between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Kessler's been dealing with shoulder issues dating back to the preseason, which he had previously attributed to his lever flaring up, leading to the 24-year-old big man getting a late start to his fourth season in Utah, only suiting up for one exhibition contest.

Now, it's a shoulder issue for Kessler early in the year once again, which puts him out of the fold vs. the Hornets. He'll join alongside other injured names on the Jazz, Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Georges Niang (foot), who both have yet to make their season debut following a two-week absence.

With Kessler now out, it remains to be seen who will be the one to take the lead as the Jazz's starting center. But the one name that sticks out as the most likely option is veteran Jusuf Nurkic, who's been Utah's primary backup five through five games of the season, and a player that head coach Will Hardy has given high praise to on multiple occasions for what he provides offensively and as a rebounder.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Hornets lands at 4 PM MT on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.

Home/News