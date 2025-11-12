Lauri Markkanen Weighs In After Ace Bailey’s Career Night vs. Pacers

The Utah Jazz saw some of the best production yet out of fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey during their commanding 152-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

In 26 minutes for his second start ever, Bailey had a career-high 20 points on the night to pair with four rebounds and one assist, emerging as one of eight Jazz players to score within double figures in a dominant outing offensively.

Lauri Markkanen, who led the way for Utah with a 35-point game of his own, made sure to give his shine to Bailey following the win, crediting the career night and consistent improvement as a culmination of his work behind the scenes.

"He keeps asking questions in the locker room, and he wants to get better," Markkanen said of Bailey. "Works on his game a lot, watches a lot of film, and that doesn't go unnoticed. So, obviously, he's still young, and he's going to make some mistakes, but we see the talent that he has and the work ethic."

"It's all there. I think, just getting the reps in, and you see that he's picking up pieces every game."

Nov 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center.

Markkanen is certainly a hard worker in his own right, so to see that credit extended to the Jazz's first-year talent should come as a pretty positive sign.

Bailey has been gradually seeing those reps and opportunities increase through the first 11 games of the season, and now that he's found his way to the starting lineup, that improvement has been put on full display.

Ace Bailey Continuing to Rise for Utah Jazz

During his first 11 games, Bailey has averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 38.3% from the field. A slower start in terms of shot efficiency, but with each passing game, he's getting more comfortable, more confident, and more looks his way in Will Hardy's offense to make a bigger impact.

The Jazz probably won't be scoring 150 points every night, but doing so against a fast-paced Indiana team allowed Bailey to take advantage in a major way, and perhaps act as a springboard moving forward into his rookie campaign.

