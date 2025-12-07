Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Featured on Jazz–Thunder Injury Report

The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder have revealed their injury reports for their weekend matchup in Salt Lake City, where there's one big name of note who's set to be forced to the side: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's set to miss out on the action with elbow bursitis.

Here's the full injury report outlook for the Jazz and Thunder:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)

OKC Thunder Injury Report

OUT - G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow bursitis)



OUT - G Lu Dort (thigh)



OUT - G Alex Caruso (quads)



OUT- G Isaiah Joe (knee)



OUT - C Isaiah Hartenstein (right calf)



OUT - G Nikola Topic (surgery)



OUT - C Thomas Sorber (torn ACL)

It's Gilgeous-Alexander and a notable handful of rotational players sitting to the side for the Thunder on their road trip to Utah.

A pair of their best defenders, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, will be down with their respective injuries. Isaiah Joe, one of their top shooters on the roster, will miss out on the action, and center Isaiah Hartenstein will see his absence continued even further after suffering his lingering injury just over a week ago.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will still be the ones commanding the charge for the Thunder that won't leave them totally depleted, but nonetheless, a bit tougher than when they're at 100%, and especially without the reigning league MVP in the picture.

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz, though, look relatively healthy on their part. Jusuf Nurkic is fully removed from the injury log with his previous right hip contusion. Cody Williams and Taylor Hendricks are back from their short stint in the G League, leaving just Walker Kessler and Georges Niang as the lone names on Utah’s set aside due to injury.

Utah may have a bit of an edge as the Thunder will have the rare absence of Gilgeous-Alexander, but of course, the reigning champions still have some stout depth to supplement what should be a shorthanded rotation.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Thunder will land at 6 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will attempt to rebound from a brutal road blowout to the New York Knicks in their previous outing.

