Jazz vs Kings Injury Report List Several Key Players Out

The Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings have each revealed their injury reports ahead of their pre-All-Star break matchup, where both sides will be without some notable firepower in their lineup— especially for Sacramento.

Here's a full breakdown of the injury outlook for both sides:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - G Keyonte George (right ankle; sprain)

Only two names to report out of the mix for the Jazz. One of those is Walker Kessler, who continues to stay on the sidelines with his season-ending shoulder injury, while the other is Keyonte George, who will miss a second straight game with his ankle injury.

George suffered his ankle sprain in the middle of the Jazz's first game with Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Orlando Magic; the same night that he returned from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That injury now looks like it'll take him out for at least one more game. And based on the way the Jazz's schedule lays out before the All-Star break, it wouldn't be shocking to see George miss Utah's next game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second leg of their back-to-back.

That fate still remains to be seen though. For now, it'll be Isaiah Collier holding down the starting point guard spot while George is forced out, while Ace Bailey joins alongside him as his partner in the backcourt.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

OUT - F De’Andre Hunter (eye)



OUT - G Zach LaVine (finger)



OUT - G Malik Monk (illness)



OUT - F Keegan Murray (ankle)



OUT - C Domantas Sabonis (knee)



OUT - G Russell Westbrook (ankle)

When getting to the Kings, it's clear they're fully intending to come out of this one extending their current 13-game losing streak. Virtually all of their impact players will be sidelined due to injury, and leave the Jazz playing against the leftover parts.

The strategy lines up for the Kings as well. Considering they're separated by 5.5 games within the standings with the Jazz, the results of this one will inevitably have lingering implications for this offseason's draft lottery and where the final odds stand for both Sacramento and Utah.

Right now, the Kings are well on their way of landing atop the draft lottery board tied for the highest odds. But, to keep that momentum, a loss against the Jazz would be notable.

The Jazz and Kings will tip-off in the Delta Center at 7 p.m. MT, where Utah will have a rare chance of extending to a two-game win streak with it.

