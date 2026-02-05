Jazz-Hawks Injury Report Revealed for Post-Deadline Matchup

The Utah Jazz are up for their first game following the trade deadline passing, heading on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks for their second meeting of this season.

The last time these two matched up, the Jazz fell short of a win on their home floor, 122-132, all the way back in November when both roster looked a bit differently than they do now.

Fast forward to February, and the Jazz and Hawks are back at it–– and they'll both have a few injuries to note this time that could change the landscape of the action.

Here's the full injury report outook for both the Jazz and Hawks in Atlanta:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (left ankle; sprain)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (trade pending)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - John Konchar (trade pending)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (trade pending)



QUESTIONABLE - Kevin Love (illness)

Two names stick out immediately for the Jazz heading into their action against the Hawks: Keyonte George still remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Jaren Jackson Jr. still awaits his debut with Utah as their blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies remains pending.

George will miss what's now his third consecutive game with his sprained ankle suffered earlier last week. That leaves a hole in the Jazz's starting backcourt, and without their second-best scorer on the roster, but that means Isaiah Collier will get another opportunity as Utah's starting point guard following his 22-assist performance just one game ago.

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As for Jackson Jr., he, along with his other trade partners in John Konchar and Vince Williams, remain out as the Jazz are still left with their deal pending.

Perhaps there will be a shot that Utah's newest star will make his debut for the team on the road for the next game against the Orlando Magic, but as for this one, fans will have to wait it out at least one more game.

The Jazz may also be down their backup big man, Kevin Love, who's been dealing with a lingering illness over the past week, and would leave more minutes in play for Kyle Filipowski and Jusuf Nurkic if indeed downgraded to out.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture)



OUT - N'Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL)



OUT - Luke Kennard (trade pending)



OUT - Kristaps Porzingis (trade pending)

The Hawks could be without a key piece in their frontcourt in Onyeka Okongwu, who's listed as questionable with a dental fracture. Their two trade movers from this year's deadline in Luke Kennard and Kristaps Porzingis are, obviously, also out.

That means Atlanta won't see the results of their own deadline deals coming to fruition at the deadline by landing Gabe Vincent from the LA Lakers, as well as Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield from the Golden State Warriors––leaving them in waiting to play for at least one game.

The Jazz and Hawks will tip-off in State Farm Arena at 5 p.m. MT, as Utah will eye a chance to log a second-straight win following their miraculous win against the Pacers earlier this week with just seven players active in the rotation.

