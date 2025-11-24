Keyonte George Speaks Highly of Ace Bailey After Loss vs. Lakers

The Utah Jazz have begun to see some appealing flashes out of their top-five pick, Ace Bailey, since elevating him to the starting lineup.

As Bailey has gotten increasingly comfortable within his first year in Utah, he's begun to look more established offensively with each passing week, has shown more upside on the defensive end with his length and athleticism, and in turn, has begun to inspire some major confidence for those in the building of what the 19-year-old rookie could eventually be in the years to come.

One of those names in the building who's seen those strong traits out of Bailey in recent weeks is third-year Jazz guard Keyonte George, who spoke about what he's seen from the fifth-overall pick so far after their latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, highlighting the impact he can make not just offensively, but on the other end as well.

"He's got a lot of things in his toolbox," George said post-game, via KSL Sports. "He's got length, size, and he has the ability to slide his feet. I feel like he can guard a lot of positions. So, that's why I feel like he's versatile on that end."

"As far as offensively, I saw it tonight: getting us extra possessions, getting on the rim, crashing the glass."

Keyonte George on the teams growth pic.twitter.com/yaYaS1EeQK — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2025

Ace Bailey Showing Out for Jazz in Starting Lineup

Bailey, since becoming a starter in the Jazz rotation, has made his impact felt in a considerable way.

He's averaging 13.4 points a night on 52.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three, paired with 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals–– standing out not only as an offensive playmaker, but someone that can do damage on the glass and impact the game defensively as well.

Against the Lakers, Bailey did did just that, putting together 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, while also taking on some tough assignments defensively down the stretch.

Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) steps back for the three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For George, it's a sign that Bailey, step-by-step, is beginning to find his place in the league, while also keeping the confidence to be himself.

"So Ace is coming into his own and understanding how he impacts the game. I tell him all the time: just be yourself, just be the Ace that we all know. He's starting to figure it out, and I'm starting to see it coming to fruition, for sure."

Only a month deep into the NBA regular season, Bailey has shown all of the right traits both inside and outside of the building to soon develop into a major difference-maker for the future of the Jazz rebuild.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!