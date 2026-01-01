Utah Jazz List Four Starters on Injury Report vs. LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz have listed four starters on their injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers, leaving a chance for them to be extremely shorthanded for their first of a four-game road trip.

Here's the full injury report from the Jazz and the Clippers heading into their New Year’s Day matchup:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - G Keyonte George (illness)

QUESTIONABLE - F Lauri Markkanen (left knee; contusion)

OUT - F Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; Injury recovery)

OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)

OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

OUT - C Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain)

OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)

It's four starters in total for the Jazz with their status up in the air for the night against the Clippers: Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, and Jusuf Nurkic.

George was questionable for the Jazz's most recent matchup against the Boston Celtics with an illness, and wound up playing after all. Perhaps this time could be a similar occurrence, though it remains to be seen if he can keep his attendance 100% on the season.

Bailey remains on the injury report with the hip injury he suffered against the Detroit Pistons, and will likely stay out of the fold for this game, as well as their next one against the Golden State Warriors, according to head coach Will Hardy.

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Markkanen has a new injury; that being a knee contusion that's a minor scratch, but could force him to the sidelines for at least one game to start the new year, if the Jazz want to be safe with their star forward.

Nurkic will also be forced out with a new injury himself, that being a left first MTP sprain, otherwise known as turf toe. It remains to be seen how long that issue will keep him out for, but there's a chance it could be a handful of games.

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

OUT - G Bradley Beal (left hip fracture)

OUT - G Bogdan Bogdanović (left hamstring injury management)

OUT - G Chris Paul (not with team)

OUT - C Ivica Zubac (left ankle sprain)

No surprises for the Clippers, as they'll be without their usual suspects–– one of those being starting center Ivica Zubac, who continues to rehab from his lingering ankle sprain, an injury that will continue to sideline him for the next couple of weeks.

That means in this one, the load will remain heavy on both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden's shoulders, and will try and keep the Jazz down for a second-straight loss after their recent results vs. the Celtics.

Tip-off between the Clippers and Jazz lands at 8:30 p.m. MT in the Intuit Dome.

