The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns are up for their final matchup of the year in the second leg of a back-to-back over the weekend, where both sides will be dealing with some injury troubles headed into the night.

Here's what to expect on the injury front for both the Jazz and Suns before tip-off in Phoenix:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Blake Hinson (two-way)

In all, it's seven names out for the Jazz. Blake Hinson will be the only name out who's not injured due to his two-way contract, while Isaiah Collier will be slated to miss a sixth straight game with a sore hamstring.

Then, the other usual suspects remain out for the Jazz, including the season-ending injuries to Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkic, along with the extended injury absences for the duo of Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen.

The clock is winding down for a return to the floor for either George or Markkanen, who have both been out for multiple weeks with their respective injuries, as only seven games will remain on the Jazz's schedule before the end of the season following Saturday's fallout in Phoenix.

Considering both names are ineligible for end-of-season awards and the Jazz are looking to maximize their draft lottery odds, seeing both names shut down for the year wouldn't be the most surprising turnout. But it remains to be seen how their status officially shakes out moving forward.

Feb 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before playing against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Instead of seeing Markkanen or George take the floor, expect another night where the Jazz's young talent and two-way/10-day contracts see extended opportunity as they have for the past several weeks.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

OUT - Dillon Brooks (hand)



OUT - Mark Williams (foot)



OUT - Haywood Highsmith (knee)



OUT - Amir Coffey (ankle)

The Suns will be dealing with a few key injuries on their front as well, albeit not as drastic as what the Jazz are dealing with.

The biggest name out of the mix will be Dillon Brooks, who is trending towards a return in the coming weeks after suffering from a broken hand earlier in the season, but will still be out of the mix against the Jazz to leave the Suns' defensive upside and overall wing depth a bit depleted.

The Suns will also continue to be without Mark Williams, who's been out since the start of March with a foot injury, and will stay on the sidelines against the Jazz.

Phoenix will likely start second-year big Oso Ighodaro in Williams' place, who's averaged nearly 30 minutes a game with 9.3 points and 6.1 rebounds a night since Williams has been out.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Suns will reside a bit later than normal at 8 p.m. MT on the road, where Utah could be staring down a five-game losing streak, and their 12th loss of the past 13 meetings against Phoenix, dating back to 2022.