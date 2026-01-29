Utah Jazz Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

It's officially NBA trade deadline season, with teams and players around the league bound to enter their respective trade buzz and rumors across the coming days leading up to that long-awaited February 5th cutoff.

The Utah Jazz, for this deadline, might not be as active as they've been at previous deadlines, but there's certainly still a chance the front office could have some surprises up their sleeve.

Whether it be an impact player that becomes available for the right price, or a player who could come in with additional assets attached in return to further enhance their ongoing rebuild, there are some intriguing trade candidates worth keeping watch of for the Jazz, if they decide to make a move like they've done for the past three deadlines.

With that in mind, here are seven potential candidates to keep an eye on for the Jazz to pursue in a deal leading up to next week's trade deadline.

1. F Herbert Jones, Pelicans

Jan 25, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) dribbles up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

A potentially perfect fit on the wing for the Jazz, Jones would bring the right skillset and tenacity on the defensive side of the floor that the Jazz have been desperately lacking for some time. The Pelicans and their top players have been buzzing in rumors for as long as they've been struggling in the first half of this season, and could lead to the Utah front office attempting to strike.

There's bound to be interest in Jones from defense-needy teams around the league that could drive up his value higher than the Jazz would be willing to spend for. But if the price is right for Utah to forfeit minimal future assets, his presence could help make this team extremely balanced force on both ends of the floor.

Especially when factoring in Jones' three-year $67 million extension that won't kick in until 2027, he could be a long-term piece of the puzzle for a near-half-decade in Utah that fills a glaring hole this team has had defensively for too long now.

2. G Keon Ellis, Kings

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

If the Jazz want to bring some defensive help to their roster without spending Herbert-Jones-level assets on it, Kings guard Keon Ellis would be an ideal name to keep an eye on as a cheap and clear upgrade for Utah's defensive versatility in the backcourt.

Ellis has been in and out of the Kings' rotation this season, having played in just over 17 minutes a night under first-year coach Doug Christie. His production this year has been down from his past two seasons in Sacramento, but perhaps a change of scenery could do him well to return to his level as a quality 3&D guard, and the Jazz could be an ideal place that provides that structure.

One issue for Ellis's fit on the Jazz is the competition he'd be up against of those already in the backcourt: Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Walter Clayton are all bound to get notable PT in the rotation, and thus diminish the possible opportunity for Ellis if traded for. His defensive upside, though, certainly helps his case to quickly win over the favor of Will Hardy quite a bit.

3. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Mar 2, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks to pass against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

We're now getting into territory that's a bit more outlandish. But of all the stars that could potentially hit the trade market as a potential mover ahead of February's deadline, Zion would be the one name the Jazz should at least have a discussion about pursuing

Seemingly always in trade discussions, Williamson is only 25 years old, playing at a solid level in New Orleans for the stretch that he's been on the floor (22.0/6.2/3.4), and compared to prior years, he's been able to stay healthy more often than not––having been active in nearly 70% of the Pelicans’ regular season games to this point.

A revolving conversation around Zion and reaching his aspired ceiling— outside of staying healthy— is getting him in the right environment to succeed.

New Orleans' structure clearly hasn't been a team to consistently provide that outside of a couple of first-round exits in his six-year tenure, but could be something that Utah and their budding coaching staff and front office do have in place. It's way more unlikely than likely, but at the right price, the Jazz might not be at the bottom of the list for suitors to acquire Zion.

A healthy frontcourt trio of Markkanen-Zion-Kessler combined with Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and potentially a top pick in this year's draft would be a group for the future that might start to generate some serious buzz in the Western Conference.

4. F Jarace Walker, Pacers

Jan 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Prying Jarace Walker away from the Pacers could be a tough task. He's only 22 years old, playing the best ball of his career in year three, and has begun to increasingly work his way into the starting lineup through the up-and-down season Indiana's had to showcase the team's growing confidence in his abilities.

However, if the Jazz were at all stoking the fire of that widely-rumored Walker Kessler deal this trade deadline, and suitors were still interested in making a move for him despite his injury and pending free agency status, the Pacers would be the one team in particular that makes the most sense. If they were, then Walker would have to be a piece included in that package.

Walker could be a physical, young, two-way wing to fill into the Jazz's young core, has room to grow within Utah's timeline, and potentially bring some necessary defensive tenacity that Utah might inevitably be searching for this deadline.

Again, it takes two to tango, and the Pacers might not be interested in dancing. But if they are, a phone call about Walker might be worth investigating for the Jazz.

5. G Marcus Smart, Lakers

Dec 18, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots against Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

As with any trade deadline, the Lakers are always bound to find their way into some discussions, and if there are moving pieces to be had from Los Angeles, taking a chance on veteran guard Marcus Smart wouldn't be the worst low-risk gamble for the Jazz to make.

He's a high-end defender on the perimeter, having previously won a Defensive Player of the Year, has veteran experience and even a championship to his name, has familiarity with the Jazz front office and coaching staff from his time with the Celtics, and is on a two-year deal that'd be affordable for Utah, but also provide flexibility for the Lakers if they wanted to move off of him.

Smart's not someone the Jazz need to go out of their way to go get their hands on, but if a move makes sense, don't be shocked if he somehow finds his way to Utah.

6. F Jonathan Isaac, Magic

Feb 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic is a player in the mix of guys that the Jazz don't need to go out of their way and target, but could be a fit that makes sense in the right situation.

For one, Isaac is on a big contract— making $59 million across the next four seasons— to make for a deal that the Magic likely don't want to be paying.

The Jazz, who have shown in the past to be willing to be a facilitator in trades or a team amiable to being a financial helping hand, might be open to taking on that burden if they could land additional assets alongside an acquisition for Isaac. Whether that be future picks or young prospects, that's unknown.

However, for the skillset that Isaac provides, even on a large contract for his services, could have a place on the Jazz to fill in their frontcourt with size, length, defensive versatility, and having been a near-decade-long vet that could allow for a nice locker room ripple effect as well.

7. F Ousmane Dieng, Thunder

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) moves the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) defends during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

An ultimate buy-low move that the Jazz could consider, maybe OKC Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng could be of interest for Utah's front office collective to investigate as a deadline addition; the former lottery pick from 2022 who might be able to get picked via deal for a cheap package in return.

He's played just 133 games in his four-year career, finding it tough to crack the rotation consistently on a championship-caliber roster. He's averaged less than 12 minutes per game for each of the last three seasons, and will be slated to hit restricted free agency later this offseason.

Before what may be his inevitable ending in OKC, they could cash in with a minor deadline deal to get some return for him in a trade. The Jazz could be a suitor to allow for a two-month trial run at the end of the regular season to see if he could be a piece heading into next season. If not, there's no harm done, and they let the former 11th-overall pick walk this summer.

