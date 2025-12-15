Utah Jazz Veteran to Remain Sidelined for Multiple Weeks
The Utah Jazz are set to be without veteran forward Georges Niang for a couple more weeks, according to a recent team announcement.
Per the Jazz, Niang will be evaluated in the next two weeks as he continues to rehab from his offseason foot injury.
"Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction) continues to progress through rehab. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks."
It's an extension of a months-long absence for Niang, who's yet to make his season debut with the Jazz upon his arrival from this offseason.
Niang was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Jazz this summer along with two second-round picks in exchange for undrafted rookie RJ Luis, a salary-saving deal for the Celtics that also brought a familiar face and veteran back to Utah.
However, now with a two-week timetable before being evaluated next, it looks like Niang will be trending towards a return in the 2026 calendar year rather than getting back in the mix for December.
A two-week re-evaluation period will leave Niang sidelined for at least the next seven games of the Jazz's season: five of those showings being at home, while two are on the road.
During Niang's last season split with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, he had played 79 games between both to average some of the best numbers of his career, posting 9.9 points a game on 46.1% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three, paired with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
When the time comes for Niang to get into the Jazz rotation, he should fill in as a nice veteran on the wing who can provide complementary floor spacing and size in the frontcourt. Yet, it remains to be seen just when that season debut will officially occur.
In the meantime, expect the Jazz's frontcourt depth to continue to be commanded by Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski as two of the main fixtures off the bench, and potentially second-year forward Cody Williams if elevated into the rotation from the SLC Stars.
