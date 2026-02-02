Utah Jazz Veteran Trending Toward Staying Put at Deadline

It looks like one veteran on the Utah Jazz's roster might not be on the trade block leading up to this week's trade deadline, as once thought–– that's guard Svi Mykhailiuk.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, Mykhailiuk, who was a logical trade candidate to circle earlier this season, is now viewed as a player who can be in their plans moving forward following a strong start to the year.

"Svi Mykhailiuk, meanwhile, is under contract for two more seasons at under $4 million per year. He also seemed like a logical trade candidate entering the year, but has played well enough in the Jazz’s starting lineup (remarkably, he’s second on the team behind only George in starts this season) that the team sees him as a bargain contract moving forward."

Mykhailiuk is now in his second season with the Jazz, putting together some of the best numbers of his career, averaging 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in a career-high 24 minutes a night, having started in 41 of his 42 total games played this year.

Mykhailiuk's been a quality plug-in veteran on the wing who provides nice experience and lineup versatility thanks to his ability to space the floor, averaging 46.0% shooting from the field and 37.6% from three. His skillset is also one that can translate well alongside the Jazz's young core moving forward, which gives Utah's front office further incentive to keep him past this year's deadline.

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) brings the ball up the court against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That appeal to keep Mykhailiuk in Utah is also heightened thanks to his team-friendly contract of less than $4 million for the next two years, which can keep a steady, productive veteran on the wing for the foreseeable future at a beneficial deal to keep on the books.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy has also been vocal of his praise for Mykhailiuk this season, and has made his confidence and trust in his veteran clear throughout the year, having started him in all but less than 10 of Utah's contests, also ranking fifth on the roster in total minutes.

"Desperation is a heck of a thing," Hardy said of Mykhailiuk, via Eric Spyropoulos of NBA.com. "I think he models really good professional behavior for our young players, because Svi is in a moment where you look at his contract and he's playing for something. But the way he carries himself, the way he interacts with all of his teammates, he would never let you know that there's that desperation — he doesn't make it about himself.”

Of course, things can easily shift for the Jazz in the coming days before an often-hectic NBA trade deadline, but Mykhailiuk might just be in Utah to stay after the events of this week come and go.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!