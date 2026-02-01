The Utah Jazz have a pair of starters in question for their road trip against the Toronto Raptors, headlined by breakout third-year guard Keyonte George.

Here's the full injury landscape for the Jazz heading into this weekend's matchup across the border..

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



QUESTIONABLE - G Keyonte George (left ankle; sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - C Kevin Love (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (illness)

The Jazz could be without both George,who suffered an ankle sprain during Utah's previous game against the Brooklyn Nets, and starting center Jusuf Nurkic due to an illness for their contest against the Raptors.

Both of which, if missing out on the Raptors, would be a tough loss for the Jazz against a challenging matchup, especially offensively. George leads Utah in total points this season, averaging 24.2 points and 6.6 assists a night, while Nurkic is a major asset on the offensive end due to his screening and playmaking ability.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Following the Jazz's loss to the Nets, reports indicated that George was limping heavily after the game, that he would inevitably leave in the middle of it due to his left ankle sprain, naturally putting his status into question moving into their next few games.

So far, he's listed as questionable and was on the Jazz's plane to travel to Toronto, that gives him a chance to suit up. But that'll become clearer in the hours before tip-off.

The Jazz might also be without the services of Kevin Love for the night in Toronto, who's also dealing with an illness like Nurkic. In the event Will Hardy is without both big men, Utah could be severely limited in their overall size and rebounding ability, likely to start Kyle Filipowski at the five in their place.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

OUT - C Jakob Poeltl (low back strain)

It's a short and sweet injury report for the Raptors, who will only be without center Jakob Poeltl in their matchup against Utah–– their starting big man who's been out of the lineup dating back to the middle of December.

Through the new year, the Raptors are 9-6 while being without Poetl in the lineup, but are coming off two consecutive double-digit losses. Perhaps this one can provide an opportunity to bounce back for Toronto, and especially so if George and Nurkic are eventually downgraded.

The status for both George and Nurkic will become clearer closer to tip-off in Toronto at 4 p.m. MT, where the Jazz themselves will be trying to overcome their current five-game losing streak, dropping each of their past five games by 10 points or more.

