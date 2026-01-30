What the Jazz Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week from going down, the buzz is getting increasingly louder revolving around what the next few days could look like in the league, and which teams may get involved in the action in a potential swap.

The Utah Jazz, who have been a frequent dealer at the past three deadlines, could once again be slated to make some moves over the coming days. But what exactly could they have their eye on when shopping around the market?

For a team in a position like the Jazz, they have a lot of flexibility on hand to work with, giving them a few directions to turn at the deadline, if they so choose. However, even with that extended flexibility on their hands, there might be one clear pathway for Utah to take in order to best serve them and their future outlook heading into a critical 2026 offseason.

With that in mind, here's what the Jazz actually need, and might not need, during this year's NBA trade deadline:

What the Jazz Need: Trim Roster Around the Edges

Jan 5, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) shoots a basket during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Jazz don't exacrtly need to make a big-time move to shake up their roster in the coming days, but there could be an opportunity to reap the rewards from making a few trimmings around the edges if teams have interest in a few of Utah's veterans down the depth chart.

Guys like Svi Mykhailiuk, Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and Georges Niang would all be worthwhile candidates to shop in a deal; all mostly veterans on expiring deals that might not have a long-term spot on the Jazz, and may find more use with a more competitive team as soon as this season.

Truthfully, there might not be an abundance of interest in the Jazz's veterans when shopped around the trade market, which could make finding a ton of value for a move involving them much easier said than done. But that doesn't mean Utah's front office won't try their hand with opposing GMs in an effort to do so.

What the Jazz Don't Need: A Big-Name Superstar

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks from the court following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The idea of a home-run swing for the Jazz at this year's deadline, whether it be for Giannis Antetokounmpo or any other All-Star-level talent, is certainly an interesting conversation to be had, but the reality is Utah's timeline doesn't quite line up to make such a blockbuster at this moment.

Until the 2025-26 season comes to a close, the Jazz's top focus will likely be centered upon ensuring their top-eight protected first rounder ends up in their own hands, and not the OKC Thunder's. Any push further up the standings than necessary won't just put their top pick in a strong draft class in jeopardy, but also might still leave Utah shy of a playoff appearance this season anyways.

Therefore, pushing the chips in for someone like Giannis, or any other big-name star, at this year's deadline might end up setting the Jazz back further, rather than accelerating their timeline.

The perfect timing for a big-time trade will eventually come to form for the Jazz in the near future. And with their bounty of future assets at their disposal, it could be tempting to do so as soon as this offseason rolls around. In the next few days, though, that aggressive move would come just a tad bit early.

