One Utah Jazz Player With the Most to Gain From Jusuf Nurkic's Injury

The Utah Jazz's frontcourt will look a little different to start their upcoming 2026-27 season without the presence of Jusuf Nurkic, who's set to be sidelined for at least the next four weeks as he recovers from a toe injury he suffered in preseason.

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkić:



Nurkić sustained a partial plantar plate tear of the second toe of his right foot during Utah's first preseason game against Denver on Oct. 4. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. An update will be provided at… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 8, 2026

And it's a big loss for the Jazz. Nurkic was due to be Utah's starting center to begin the year, likely as someone to play 25 to 30 minutes a game, and now leaves both a ton of opportunity and playing time up for grabs in the stint that he's stuck rehabbing off to the side.

But with that loss of Nurkic in the lineup, also comes a chance for the Jazz to hand someone else on the roster an added dose of responsibility for however long he's deemed out.

And of those on Utah's roster with the best chance to see that added responsibility, offseason addition Jaxson Hayes feels like the clear candidate to look towards.

Why Jaxson Hayes Is Due for More Work Without Jusuf Nurkic

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the strong start that Hayes has had to his preseason with the Jazz, you can decipher pretty quickly just by looking at Utah's frontcourt depth chart that he becomes one of the few traditional centers the team can rely on to play serious minutes.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is a quality starting big man who can play at both the four and the five, but oftentimes is best suited with a supporting center in the frontcourt with him. Kyle Filipowski is also someone who can run the five if need be, but still has some concerns defensively on whether or not he can be a full-time center.

So without Nurkic in the lineup, the Jazz are inevitably left with two options who fit that mold of being a traditional big man: that's Hayes and Mo Bamba.

And Bamba certainly could see his stock on the rise because of Nurkic's injury. However, in the first game that the Jazz were left without Nurkic against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, it was Hayes who got to run with the starting lineup while Bamba commanded 20 minutes in the second unit.

The Jazz certainly see more value in what Hayes can bring to the table on a nightly basis. That's shown both in the early opportunities they've gotten their way, but also the contract value that each was signed to this offseason: Hayes was brought on for around $6 million per season, while Bamba is just over $3 million.

Bamba does offer some intriguing upside as a defender and a floor spacer. However, Hayes' ability as an interior presence offensively, and being a proven rotational player from his time on a playoff roster with the LA Lakers, tends to give him the early edge for those minutes to come his way.

Bottom Line

If it wasn't clear already, Hayes will have a spot of his own in the Jazz's lineup once opening night arrives towards the end of the month.

Could Hayes find his way to the starting center spot as opposed to a key bench role? That still remains to be determined.

Preseason game two against Denver certainly proved that Will Hardy could see Hayes as a piece of his day-one starting lineup. But maybe Ace Bailey could make a case for that final spot as well, while Jaren Jackson Jr. slides down to the five for the time being.

Nonetheless, Hayes is someone that can't be forgotten about. He fits a need in the frontcourt for this Jazz rotation for however long Nurkic is out, and if he plays well, can find his way to more minutes even once Nurkic is back to full health.

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