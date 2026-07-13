A Way-Too-Early Look at the Utah Jazz's Playoff Chances for 2026-27

The Utah Jazz's current roster–– after a bundle of offseason changes via free agent signings, the draft, and of course, the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade–– feels pretty complete in terms of what to expect heading into opening night for next season.

And this season for the Jazz already expects to look a whole lot different than what fans have been used to for the past few years. Utah will be looking to win games this year, have a roster and have a roster that makes that wildly possible.

Between their All-Star duo of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt, Keyonte George's emergence heading into year four, and the young duo of Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson, it's a strong core to work with for the next several seasons, and could even lead them to their first playoff berth since 2022 if things go well this coming year.

But do the Jazz have a true chance of making that run to the postseason this year, or could it be one year too early for Utah to make that leap in the Western Conference?

While we might be a little over three months away from the regular season tipping off, let's take a way-too-early look of the Jazz's playoff chances for the 2026-27 campaign:

Where the Jazz Sit in the Western Conference

One thing remains certain about where the Jazz sit coming into next season: they won't sit dead-last in the conference like they have for the past two seasons. This roster is too good and ready to win for that to be a possibility.

But now, the question becomes just how high the Jazz can jump up in the standings in their first season of really trying to put together wins since hitting the rebuild button four years ago.

When taking a step back to look at the Western Conference, there are still some definitively better teams than the Jazz that'll position ahead of them in the standings: the OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves all have a proven track record of putting up wins and have all of the right star power to continue that for another season.

Of course, a lot can change once the season gets rolling, but those five teams being seed one through five in some order feels like a likely bet. Had the Jazz held onto Walker Kessler, maybe that outlook is a bit different. But now, their center room is held down by Jusuf Nurkic and Jaxson Hayes, which is a drastic shift.

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to shoot the ball past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once getting past those top five teams, though, you've got an interesting mix of teams who could creep over .500 that the Jazz can find themselves in: the LA Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, along with maybe the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

That at least puts the Jazz in play-in contention, as long as they beat out one of those teams in terms of regular season record. If they beat out all of them, that's a top-six seed, and a certified playoff spot waiting for them on the other side.

So the chances are that the Jazz might find themselves right in the middle of that mix––not quite a top-six seed yet, but positioned nicely to find a spot from seventh to 10th in the conference. After multiple years of tanking and bottoming out in the standings, that's a welcomed change to be had.

What Needs to Happen to Solidify a Playoff Spot

How high the Jazz get in that mix though might depend on how quickly their young talent develops throughout the season.

If Ace Bailey has a second-year breakout, Darryn Peterson has a Rookie of the Year caliber season, or some other young piece down the bench like Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, or Cody Williams explodes themselves, then Utah's stock can rise big-time.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, if it takes some time for this roster to jell––considering their current starting five hasn't had many reps together as currently constructed––then maybe they're positioned towards the bottom of that play-in mix.

But again, for a team that's only known the bottom half of the league standings for the last four years, this is a welcomed change to be had. And knowing that the Jazz don't have full control of their first-round pick in 2027 because of their Jaren Jackson Jr. trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, they'll be gunning for that playoff spot from start to finish of next season.

Time will tell where they officially land once April rolls around, and perhaps more roster changes could be on the way between now and then. However, it's much easier to feel optimistic about this current group than any past edition of this roster dating back to 2022-23.

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