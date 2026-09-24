What to Make of Utah Jazz's Latest Pair of Training Camp Signings

The Utah Jazz have quietly signed a couple of new faces to their roster with training camp right around the corner.

According to an announcement from the Jazz, the team has signed center Ibrahima Diallo and guard Justin Harmon.

The move to bring both aboard the roster comes just a few days away before the Jazz get back on the floor to prepare for the 2026-27 season via training camp and preseason. And while Utah didn't officially announce the terms of the contract, we can assume that both are inked to Exhibit 9 or 10 contracts.

Utah had already signed on another training camp deal at the end of August with former San Antonio Spurs wing Harrison Ingram coming onto the team, and now add to their current roster total with their two additions of Diallo and Harmon.

What to Make of Jazz Signing Diallo and Harmon

Both Diallo and Harmon have been in the G League ranks for the past two seasons since they went undrafted back in 2024.

While Harmon has spent the past two years already with the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, Diallo has bounced around to both the Westchester Knicks and the Austin Spurs throughout his first two years, to now joining Harmon for his third stop in the G League.

Harmon, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard out of Illinois, comes off a solid season with Salt Lake, where he played in 10 games for a little under 23 minutes per appearance, averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Harmon also got some run with the Jazz this offseason as a member of the summer league roster, where he clearly showcased enough for Utah to keep him around the organization.

Jan 21, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Justin Harmon (4) grabs a rebound infant of Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Antwone Woolfolk (13) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As for Diallo, the 7-foot, 245-pound center out of Central Florida, played 13 games for Westchester last season when he averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a night, shooting over 64% from the field.

In all likelihood, upon the beginning of the NBA regular season later next month, both Diallo and Harmon will make their way to the Salt Lake City Stars. That's because the move to bring both of them onto the training camp roster isn't done with the intention of keeping them on for the regular season.

Signing to Utah's official roster on a training camp deal before the season can simply give those players a preseason roster bonus that they wouldn't otherwise get on a standard G League contract.

Ingram, the Jazz's other camp signing from last month, will likely fall into the same bucket before the season is off and rolling, but will be able to get a little extra cash before getting sent down to the Stars.

So for those in tune with the Stars, expect to see both Diallo and Harmon in the mix for this season, yet likely to be released from the Jazz's roster in the coming days as Utah gets settled for the start of their 2026-27 campaign.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!