5 Prospects the Kings Should Target in the 2nd Round of the NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings finished the first night of the NBA Draft with two new additions, walking out with both Darius Acuff Jr. and Alex Karaban as an intriguing rookie duo. In doing so, they sacrificed the 34th overall pick and a future second-round pick to move up to select Karaban, but it was a worthwhile move to secure their preferred prospect.

Now, they are heading into the second night of the draft with just one pick instead of two, holding onto the 45th overall pick with an opportunity to complete a three-headed rookie class.

It is hard to tell who will still be on the board with the 45th pick, but we should see the Kings try to leave Wednesday night's draft with one of these five guys:

Trevon Brazile | F, Arkansas

Mar 4, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) warms up prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

After drafting Acuff Jr. with the seventh pick, could we see the Kings pair him with his college teammate? While it seems unlikely that Trevon Brazile will be available at pick 45, he is the ideal target for the Kings.

The Kings should still be searching for length and defense at the forward position, and it will be harder to find a better fit than Brazile in the second round. Brazile arguably has the most impressive physical profile of any prospect in this class. Standing at 6-foot-9.5 with a 9-foot-1 standing reach and 41.5-inch max vertical, Brazile is a physical freak of nature.

With these physical tools, he is an impressive defender and efficient finisher at the rim. If he is available at 45, this would be a no-brainer selection for the Kings.

Emanuel Sharp | G, Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Emanuel Sharp is another prospect who the Kings would be lucky to have on the board at pick 45, but he is certainly worth monitoring. While the Kings should be looking to add more length, Sharp would be a great fit in the Kings' backcourt.

While a bit undersized at just 6-foot-3, Sharp is a high-level shooter and defender with an overall skill set that should translate to the NBA level. At 22 years old, Sharp could still be the Kings' long-term fit alongside Acuff Jr. in their backcourt, even though there would be some size concerns. Still, he could be worth giving a chance at pick 45 due to his shooting prowess and defensive effort if he is available.

Dillon Mitchell | F, St. John's

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) reacts during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now, we will get into a few more defensive-minded forwards, starting with Dillon Mitchell. The St. John's product is an incredible defender and athlete who should have no trouble adjusting to the NBA with his size, strength, and motor.

Mitchell does not have much to offer offensively besides a surprisingly impressive passing gene, but for a Kings team in desperate need of more defensive-minded players, he could still be a great fit.

Mitchell would be a great fit in the Kings' lineups where Maxime Raynaud is at center, giving him a better defensive frontcourt partner to make up for some lapses on that end of the floor. Overall, Mitchell is the exact defender the Kings should be searching for, and one they can likely look past his offensive shortcomings to still get excited about.

Izaiyah Nelson | F/C, South Florida

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls forward Izaiyah Nelson (35) reacts to a play during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Another defensive-minded frontcourt difference-maker is Izaiyah Nelson, although he offers much more offensively than Mitchell. Nelson stands at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2.5 wingspan and a 38.5-inch max vertical, as an overall impressive athlete.

Nelson is a great rebounder and defender who should thrive above the rim offensively in the NBA. Again, in a frontcourt alongside Raynaud, Nelson could carve out a valuable role for the Kings.

If the Kings want a high-energy big man who can defend multiple positions, Nelson is undoubtedly their guy, especially one who is not a complete zero on offense.

Maliq Brown | F, Duke

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) controls the ball during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown is arguably the best defender in this draft class and would be a dream come true for the Kings at pick 45. While Brown does not bring much to the table offensively, he is everything a team wants in a defensive anchor.

Brown, 22, stands at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and despite having underwhelming measurables and athleticism that does not jump off the page, he is an incredible defensive talent.

One of the best things about Brown is that he knows his role. He thrives defensively without trying to do much on the offensive end. He is still an impactful screener and passer, which keeps him from being a complete non-factor on offense. It should not shock anyone if Brown is the pick for the Kings at 45 as they search for more defensive help.

Other prospects to monitor

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Of course, it all depends on who falls to the Kings at 45 and which position they decide to address, but there are other prospects who should undoubtedly be on their radar in this spot. Here is a quick look at some other names to monitor heading into the second night of the draft.

Guards: Ryan Conwell, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Quadir Copeland

Wings: Aaron Nkrumah, Richie Saunders, Vsevolod Ishchenko

Bigs: Felix Okpara, Ugonna Onyenso, Tobe Awaka, Tobi Lawal

Regardless, the Kings should be able to find an impactful player with the 45th pick after a successful first round landed them Acuff Jr. and Karaban.