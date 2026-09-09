All-Time Starting Five in Kings History and Who Just Missed the Cut

The Sacramento Kings are one of the NBA's most disappointing franchises. Not only in recent memory, with just one playoff appearance in the last two decades, but also all-time. The Kings' franchise has won just one NBA Finals, as the Rochester Royals in the 1950-51 season, when the league had just ten teams.

However, that doesn't mean they haven't had some talented players. Let's take a look at what their all-time starting five would look like, but we will limit ourselves to just two players from the pre-Sacramento era.

PG: Oscar Robertson

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Oscar Robertson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the greatest player in franchise history was a shoo-in for the all-time starting five. Robertson spent the first ten years of his NBA career with the Cincinnati Royals, where he won one MVP award and made ten All-Star appearances.

Robertson leads the franchise in all-time points, assists, triple-doubles, and minutes played, while cementing himself as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. The Hall of Famer is undoubtedly the greatest player to ever come through this franchise and is the perfect do-it-all superstar point guard to lead this all-time starting five.

SG: Mitch Richmond

Aug 8, 2014; Springfield, MA, USA; Six-time NBA all-star Mitch Richmond is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame during the 2014 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shooting guard position is not much of a competition either. Richmond is one of the most talented scorers the Kings have ever had, while bringing enough of a defensive edge to help out on both ends.

Through seven years in Sacramento, the Hall of Fame guard made six All-Star and five All-NBA appearances. Richmond ranks third in Kings all-time points and three-pointers, and fourth in steals. He would be a great backcourt partner for Robertson, especially with his ability to both score for himself and space the floor as a shooter.

SF: Peja Stojakovic

Dec 16, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings former player Peja Stojakovic next to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of three-point shooting, Peja Stojakovic brings some of the best in NBA history to this all-time starting lineup. Through eight years in Sacramento, Stojakovic was a three-time All-Star and played a vital role in their four consecutive trips past the first round of the playoffs from 2001 to 2004.

Stojakovic ranks eighth in all-time points and second in three-pointers, and on paper, he is the ideal small forward to have here. As a 6-foot-10 sharpshooter, it is hard to go wrong with having him in the lineup. Some other players have a case to be in Stojakovic's spot here, but the Croatian forward fits like a glove among these other all-time stars.

PF: Chris Webber

February 9, 2012; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings former player Chris Webber (right) holds his jersey as former Indiana Pacers player Reggie Miller (left) looks on during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Power Balance Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings had some success with Chris Webber and Stojakovic, so let's keep them together. Webber played seven seasons in Sacramento, making four All-Star and five All-NBA appearances with five top-ten MVP finishes.

While Webber did not play in Sacramento long enough to significantly climb up their all-time stat rankings, he is eighth in rebounds and steals, and fifth in blocks. Webber led the Kings to their most recent Western Conference Finals appearance, where they came one game short of their only NBA Finals appearance since 1951.

While a bit of a short tenure, Webber cemented himself as one of the most talented players to come through Sacramento, and he would be a vital piece to this all-time starting five.

C: Jerry Lucas

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Jerry Lucas is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While more of a power forward, Jerry Lucas was impossible to leave out of this all-time starting five. Granted, he played much bigger than his 6-foot-8 frame anyway. Through seven seasons with the Cincinnati Royals, Lucas made six All-Star and five All-NBA appearances, averaging an incredible 19.6 points and 19.1 rebounds per game.

Lucas is a rightful Hall of Famer and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and arguably a top-three player in franchise history. He ranks ninth in all-time points and second in rebounds. Having a star like Lucas in the middle of this team would significantly raise their ceiling, especially in a frontcourt alongside Webber.

Who missed the cut?

We can take a quick look at a few players who deserve some recognition but missed the cut of being included in this all-time starting five. Keep in mind, this lineup is based on talent and fit, rather than a ranking of the best positional players in Kings history.

PG Tiny Archibald - The second-greatest point guard in franchise history was unfortunately left out of the starting lineup, but would be an ideal sixth man behind Robertson. Archibald made four All-NBA appearances through six years with the franchise, even leading the NBA in both points and assists in the 1972-73 season.

PG De'Aaron Fox - As the Kings' fourth-leading scorer, Fox deserves some recognition here. Sure, he recently left Sacramento on a sour note, but he was on his way to cementing himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history if he had stayed. Of course, though, he still sits behind Robertson and Archibald on the all-time point guard depth chart.

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

SF Jack Twyman - It was certainly hard to leave the Kings' second all-time leading scorer out of the lineup, but with who else was included, Stojakovic's floor spacing is too valuable. Twyman spent each of his 11 NBA seasons with the franchise, making six All-Star appearances in a Hall of Fame career.

C DeMarcus Cousins - Cousins presented a legitimate case to be included in the lineup, but did not really do enough with the Kings to make it over Webber or Lucas in the frontcourt. Still, he is arguably the most talented big man in franchise history and made three All-Star teams through seven years in Sacramento.

C Sam Lacey - While Lacey is not viewed as one of the most talented players in Kings history, he had a dominant run with the franchise. He played 12 years with the franchise and now leads all-time in rebounds, blocks, and steals, while being sixth in points.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.