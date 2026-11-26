After an exciting win against the Boston Celtics two games ago, the Sacramento Kings have come crashing back down to reality with two big losses, with the latest being last night's blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings made it close in the second half, but the game was essentially over after a 44-19 first quarter that was one of the worst showings on the court in quite some time. Sacramento finished with more turnovers (8) than field goals (7), and the Warriors shot a scorching 9-of-13 (69.2%) from beyond the arc on wide-open three after wide-open three.

KCRA 3's Sean Cunningham asked Domantas Sabonis about the rough start and the former All-Star was frank with his answer on how the team keeps putting themselves in these positions.

"It's rough, you know. We keep putting ourselves in these situations. We fight, we come back, but you can't do that to yourself repeatedly every game during the season. They're a really good team and they weren't going to let us take that one," Sabonis said.

Domantas Sabonis shares his observations of the Kings poor start to Wednesday's game, falling behind by 29 points before trimming the Warriors lead to 4, not being able to pull-off the comeback, seeing Golden State double Darius Acuff Jr. and not being quick enough to adjust. pic.twitter.com/RIMMJFYGcc — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 26, 2026

Unfortunately for Sacramento, this isn't the first time they've been taken out of a game by a single quarter. The trend dates back to last season, even. Sacramento will be playing well, and then have a few-minute stretch or full quarter where they completely fall apart, and just like that, the game is over.

Last night's latest instance just happened to be the first quarter, which makes a game even harder to get through when it's over from the jump. Sabonis was asked about the toll that it's taking on the team

"It's tough, it's definitely tough because we make a run, we let it go, we make a run. This is where we have to grow as a team and not let this happen, or let it happen less frequently, put one quarter at a time."

The Kings did a great job of even making the game close, getting within four points in the third quarter, but the Warriors kept their cool and immediately pulled the lead back to double digits. Sacramento has to expend so much energy just to get back in the game that they don't have the energy or the ability to pull away from their opponent themselves.

Season Long Trend

Nov 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) defends Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp (34) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have been outscored in 44 of their 72 quarters this season, good for 61.1% of them. They've tied their opponents in seven quarters and outscored them in 21. That's a recipe for disaster in nearly every game, and it shows why the Kings are sitting at 2-16.

Unfortunately for the Kings, there's no clear fix in sight. Like Sabonis said, they have to dig deep and fix it as a team, but that's easier said than done for a 2-16 team with multiple players on the trading block.

The Kings have the talent to compete and win games from time to time, as we've seen against the Dallas Mavericks and Celtics, but if they're going to get out of the relegation zone, the big quarter deficits are going to have to stop, and soon.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.