Three Players Who Will Benefit From Kings Waiving DeMar DeRozan

The Sacramento Kings have officially parted ways with DeMar DeRozan. After months of speculation about what is next for the six-time All-Star, the Kings have announced that they are allowing him to hit the open market.

This move is obviously not a surprise, as the Kings were expected to either trade or waive him at some point this offseason; it was just a matter of when and which method. Now, the Kings can move forward without the 36-year-old veteran, and while getting rid of a team's leading scorer would typically sting, this is a good move for both sides.

By waiving DeRozan, these three Kings players should immediately benefit next season:

Keegan Murray

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious one is Keegan Murray. The Kings have been waiting for the 25-year-old forward to take a leap, and without DeRozan, he should have much more freedom offensively. Of course, a veteran like DeRozan can help Murray develop, but now, he simply needs to have the ball more. The Kings should want Murray to take an offensive step forward next season, and there is now a chance he becomes the team's second option.

Murray has struggled offensively since DeRozan came to Sacramento, while taking strides on the defensive end. Now, he should be able to piece things together on both sides of the ball to become the two-way player the Kings need him to be.

We should see Murray attempt 15+ shots per game next season, and hopefully, as he gets more comfortable with the ball, his efficiency will improve as well. He has shown flashes of being able to create with the ball in his hands, and without DeRozan, the team's usage rate leader the past two seasons (min. 50 games), he should get significantly more touches.

Zach LaVine

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite opting into his player option for the 2026-27 season, Zach LaVine's immediate future with the Kings remains in doubt. However, if he does stay in Sacramento next season, he should benefit from the franchise parting with DeRozan.

Frankly, pairing LaVine with DeRozan was a very poor decision by the Kings' old front office, which has since been revamped. The duo of LaVine and DeRozan already proved that they could not successfully co-exist when they were teammates on the Chicago Bulls, each being much more impactful without the other.

If LaVine stays on the Kings, we should see a much better version of him next season without DeRozan by his side. Having LaVine alongside Murray and De'Andre Hunter/Precious Achiuwa will allow the 31-year-old to actually thrive offensively. Granted, a backcourt pairing of LaVine and Darius Acuff Jr. is still questionable, but LaVine should be better off without DeRozan.

LaVine's only taste of DeRozan-less action of the past five years came in a 42-game stretch during the 2024-25 season in Chicago, where he averaged 24.0 points and 4.5 assists per game on 51.1% shooting from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc. If the Kings can get that version of LaVine, they would be in a good spot.

Alex Karaban

Feb 28, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts after a play against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the Kings traded for the 29th overall pick to select Alex Karaban, and he should see plenty of action as a rookie. With DeRozan gone, Karaban will instantly become the Kings' second-string small forward, putting him in line for heavy minutes.

Fortunately, the two-time NCAA champion has enough experience under his belt to be prepared for instant-impact basketball at the NBA level. As a 6-foot-8 forward with an impressive shooting stroke, high basketball IQ, and leadership traits, Karaban should have no trouble making an impact in Sacramento.

Replacing an aging mid-range specialist with a young three-point sharpshooter will undoubtedly help the Kings, who finished last in the NBA in three-pointers made last season. While Karaban obviously will not fill DeRozan's shoes as a primary scorer, his increased opportunity in the rotation will certainly help the team.

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