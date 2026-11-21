It’s funny that the NBA’s scheduling has the Sacramento Kings facing off against the two most storied franchises in history back-to-back, but here we are. After a heartbreaking loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers, the Kings head back up I-5 to take on the Boston Celtics at home.

The Celtics have been fantastic this year even after moving on from Jaylen Brown, posting the league’s best net rating thus far. While things are going smoothly in Beantown, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics will be missing some key pieces tonight, and the Kings should be coming in relatively healthy.

Precious Achiuwa is listed as questionable for tonight's Kings/Celtics game.



Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson are all OUT for the Celtics. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 21, 2026

No Tatum, No Problem?

There’s zero doubt that Jayson Tatum is back after tearing his achilles back in the 2025 Eastern Conference Semis, and Boston looks like a real threat to get through the East yet again. Tatum has only missed one game thus far, and the Celtics were able to get past another one-win team, the Milwaukee Bucks, without him. Luckily for the Kings, the C’s will also be missing Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson, who were active against the Bucks.

Jayson Tatum vs Dallas. 21 in the third quarter.



32 PTS | 6 | 6 AST | 11/18 FG | 5/8 3s | 78 TS% pic.twitter.com/l9W2wrvgJ5 — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 16, 2026

Still, the odds makers aren’t giving the Kings much of a shot, with Boston coming in as 12.5 point favorites even with these key absences. Paul George will still be available, and he’s been a problem for Sacramento for a long time now. George averages 22 points per game against the Kings in his career, and his two way ability is problematic against a team that is still low on wings. With White and Tatum out, George and Payton Pritchard will likely take on most of the playmaking, and their outside shooting might be what does Sacramento in if they end up losing this game.

Still No Backup Point Guard

Also part of the injury list are inactive two-way players, and according to NBA.com , that will include Sean Pedulla and Jonathan Mogbo for Sacramento. Mogbo has shown some flashes already this season, and it would be great to get him a few more opportunities, but the real surprise is that Pedulla hasn’t been given a shot yet.

Malik Monk has been operating as the Kings’ primary backup point guard option, and I’m not sure we can even say it’s been a mixed bag. Monk is averaging four turnovers per 36 minutes and shooting just 28% from three-point range thus far, and it’s clear the team is suffering most of the time he’s forced into that role.

Pedulla is undersized and may not be a real, long-term option, but he’s also been great in the G-League and deserves a chance given how rough the non-Darius Acuff Jr. minutes can be. Pedulla is averaging 19 points, 4.5 assists, and 5 rebounds in his six games with the Stockton Kings, but he’s also making a big impact on the defensive end. Pedulla is averaging two steals per game, and his quick hands and processing speed have been hallmarks of his game since college. The Kings really have nothing to lose by giving him a shot, but we’ll have to wait at least another game to see Pedulla with the parent club.

Missing Maxime

Along with Precious Achiuwa, who is questionable tonight, the Kings will still be without Maxime Raynaud as he recovers from a knee injury. Raynaud had some struggles in Summer League, but he had also just flown back from France after playing with the national team, where he looked quite solid.

Domantas Sabonis’ screening and passing have helped Acuff find space on the court, but he’s really missing Raynaud’s ability to hit that short push shot in the lane. Sabonis doesn’t have the range or touch Raynaud has, and his lack of size has been a problem this year as he tries to finish over longer players.

Kings Maxime Raynaud post-ASB tape



Leads all rookies in double-doubles https://t.co/4MDcdTcDEP pic.twitter.com/iBvdWFoHaQ — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) March 23, 2026

While Raynaud has flaws on his game, primarily on the defensive end, it would be great to see him with Acuff for an extended time. Acuff hasn’t had many issues getting into the paint this season, but with all the defensive attention on him he has struggled to finish around the rim.

Having Raynaud back gives him an outlet that is a little tougher to cover than Sabonis, who is only a threat at the rim. Raynaud also hit 32% of his triples last season and has a chance to develop into a bit of a threat from the outside, which would do wonders for Sacramento’s spacing.

Can The Kings Get Their Second Win?

Even without three impact players, including their number one option, Tatum, the Celtics have the firepower to beat the Kings. They’re well coached, extremely connected defensively, and take a ton of threes, which is a nightmare for a Kings’ team allowing opponents to shoot 37% from behind the line this season. Barring a huge game from Acuff plus a poor shooting night for Boston, I’m not sure the Kings have a chance, even with a depleted Celtics’ team taking the court.

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