Kings Announce Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status vs. Nuggets
With recent rumors about the Sacramento Kings potentially looking to make roster changes, all eyes are on how they can improve at their current state. The Kings have started their 2025-26 campaign with an underwhelming 2-4 record after picking up a much-needed win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, but now face a huge road test against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
Fortunately for the Kings, after a rocky injury report put them in jeopardy of playing without three starters against the Nuggets, fans breathed a sigh of relief when the team announced updated injury statuses.
Ahead of Monday night's matchup in Denver, the Kings have officially upgraded Zach LaVine's status, now listing him as available to play after initially being questionable with lower back soreness.
Why having LaVine available is so important
LaVine, 30, has been on a tear to start his first full season as a member of the Kings, dropping 30+ points in five of their six games to lead a desperate offense. Through the first six games of the season, LaVine is averaging 29.5 points per game with 53.0/40.0/94.3 shooting splits, becoming the eighth-leading scorer in the league to this point.
With Malik Monk still sidelined for personal reasons, the Kings do not have many other players who can score at will. Of course, veteran forward DeMar DeRozan has that capability, with two 29-point outings through six games, but LaVine brings much more versatility with his three-point shooting, which helps the Kings space the floor.
LaVine has been the heart of Sacramento's offense so far this season, while making notable strides on the defensive side of the ball as well. Head coach Doug Christie has praised LaVine's defensive efforts multiple times early into the new season, and the Kings are actually getting an on-court glimpse of what they are paying the $215 million star to do.
With LaVine active on Monday night, the Kings have a much better shot of pulling off an upset in Denver, although they will still have a very challenging time against Nikola Jokic and company.
The Kings are set to face off against the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night at 6:00 p.m. PT, and luckily, LaVine is good to go.